Though they may pass out of favor with succeeding generations, idioms — familiar sayings or colloquialisms — represent a colorful addition to the language.

Under scrutiny, these quirky expressions may seem particularly obscure as they trace their origins to centuries-old customs or values, but their implication remains clear to most. Think: "three sheets to the wind," "dead as a doornail," "up to snuff," "kick the bucket," "don't let the cat out of the bag."

There are thousands of examples. One of which cited in the title of this column has truly shocking origins. Lore has it that as invasion by Viking pirates in the 9th century seemed imminent, Scottish nuns chose to disfigure themselves by cutting off their noses to become less appealing, hence preserving their chastity. The invaders were indeed put off but in disgust slaughtered them all. Thus the term came to represent choosing rash actions that ultimately do more harm to oneself.

This particular term came to mind as I read of the recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services citing new limits on funding for fetal-tissue research — a decision said to come directly from the president. This vital research has been a political football for decades with restrictions surfacing in the '80s only to be reinstated and then challenged repeatedly with changing administrations.

Highly regulated with stringent requirements concerning their acquisition and use, research using fetal tissue has existed since the 1930s. Notably, the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1954 was awarded for "the polio vaccine that saved hundreds of thousands of lives." The development of life-saving vaccines against rubella, measles, chickenpox and rabies all depend on research using fetal tissue.

Current research seeking treatment for Parkinson's disease, ALS, spinal cord injury, Zika virus and HIV/AIDS involve the unique properties of fetal tissue and will be set back with the expiration of current grants and the future of federal funding in doubt.

Oddly, the intense opposition to such research, which garners donations amounting to millions of dollars annually contributed to anti-abortion candidates, largely ignores other medical practices involving the sanctity of life.

The harvesting of organs that saves or prolongs the lives of millions, embraced as a medical miracle, is widely accepted in society. The harsh reality is it entails "taking the patient off the ventilator, typically in the operating room. Once the patient's heart stops beating, the physician declares the patient dead and organs can be removed." These procedures are performed on subjects with no hope of recovery. The individual may stipulate the desire to be a donor. Though the heart is still breathing and a machine provides oxygen to the lungs, altruistic families facing the difficult decision choose to consent to organ donation, realizing the irretrievable loss of a loved one can save lives.

Then there is the issue of IVF (in vitro fertilization) and the freezing of embryos. In comments from an Aug. 14, 2015, Washington Post interview regarding the treatment of a couples excess embryos, the wife provided insight into the issue of disposal following two successful pregnancies.

"Our competence to choose the outcome of our embryo was never questioned. All my husband and I had to do was sign a form. There were no mandatory lectures on gestation, no requirement that I be explicitly told that personhood begins at conception or that I view a picture of a day-five embryo. There was no compulsory waiting period for me to reconsider my decision. In fact, no state imposes these restrictions — so common for abortion patients — on patients with frozen embryos ... women [are allowed] to donate to medical research tissue from an embryo or fetus they will not carry to term.

Both IVF and abortion involve the destruction of fertilized eggs that could potentially develop into people ... IVF patients are primarily wealthy and white; women who have abortions are disproportionately poor and women of color, groups it has always been popular to condemn and regulate."

A report from 2012 stated over a million of these frozen embryos were discarded, unused and a further 23,480 were discarded after being taken out of storage. Yet there is little attention or objection given these decisions.

These issues deserve careful deliberation with consideration for the input from physicians and scientists who seek to benefit humanity. They must not become the stuff of campaign literature and raucous political rallies, resulting in more harm than good because of excessive irrational zeal.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.