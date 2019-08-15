Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Salina Journal Facebook: Kansas inmates can be moved to Elroy, Ariz., prison

Ron Musfelt: Take the profit out of prisons and see the populations drop. A lot people make a living off this system

Bob Sibley: Larry Caldwell they should legalize weed, take all the people in jails and prisons out that have gotten in trouble for that, and use the extra space to incarcerate real criminals

Crickett Hoffman: Privatization gone wrong. Not everything should be run for profit.

Ex-Salinan to Trump: Stop the hate

Connie Davis: I commend her for her bravery in speaking out. This must have been emotionally difficult but she decided it was important to counteract what most of us has accepted as a low presidential bar.

Marcia Cleavenger: I'm so sorry for these individuals and their families .. as well as all the other individuals affected. I pray her words were heard .. I do believe he can make America great again if people would just allow it !

Pat Blick Richards: I think we all wish this.. I wish people would lay off him for awhile. It never stops.

Terrie Bolte: Good that she said that, but his hateful words continue

Hays Daily News Facebook: Juno Ogle reports on major storm from side of highway

Larry Dreiling: Holy jamoly! I couldn’t see out my front door. Trees limbs were blown down in my neighborhood. Be safe heading home.

Karen Kobler Joynt: I'm in Illinois and my husband is in one of the blown over semis. He just called to say someone is taking him to get checked out at the hospital thank goodness.

Garden City Telegram: Tyson will rebuild after fire

Jason Leiker: This is wonderful news this is amazing way to go Tyson I have heard a lot of great things about Tyson in the last few days I have heard that they are treating their employees very well I am so glad to hear that they are going to rebuild God bless Tyson and it’s employees

Marilyn Luther Ornelas: Such a Blessing for these employees.

Leslie Himes: I work for Tyson and they really are a great company to work for.

Elda Zapien: That’s awesome, so many people I know work there and depend on Tyson!

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: USDA data shows worst planting season on record

John Clark: Farmers always say little to no rain makes you nervous, too much rain will make you bankrupt.

Richard Johnson: Food prices to go up.. Farmers are important but lack voting power so politicians aren't interested.

James Glessner: most all farmers are republicans. The standard bearer for folks that vote against their own best interests.