Finding the right perspective

I am heartbroken by the recent mass shootings which are remembered by people for a while and then we move onto another crisis or tragedy. I am also heartbroken by the misunderstanding of violence, racism and mental illness. Let me make one thing clear: people with mental illness are far more likely to be the victims of crime and hate than the perpetrators. One step inside Valeo Behavioral Healthcare or the offices at Breakthrough House and one can see people who can barely function, who have no hope and no resources, people who are abused and stigmatized regularly and people who are forgotten.

Racism is evil and racism is not mental illness. Hate comes from what a person is exposed to in their life and with all the hateful words these days I am not surprised we have hateful deeds. I am not ashamed at all to say I have mental illness, but I am not a criminal. I love people. I care about people. I give to people when I can, and I reach out to help those in need. And let me tell you, there are great needs out there.

It is past time to see hate for what it is. It is time to confront racism and sexism and hate. It is time to see people with mental illness as real people — our friends, our parents, our kids, Americans. Let's open our minds and shine a light on a great wound. Let's heal that wound and take back our compassion.

Rebecca Lyn Phillips, Topeka