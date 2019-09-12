Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Salina Journal Facebook: Saline County see wages increase, sales up

Zach Powell: “Business owners see increased sales/wages due to a booming economy and historic levels of unemployment”

Susan Walker: then why are so many stores are going out of business and so many have 2 or 3 jobs to survive?

Garden City Telegram: Sports of the World to begin construction

James OU Young: Still waiting for a veterans memorial.

Manny Castillo: Finally some pickle ball action in the near 2 year future..... might just have to move to garden

George Stanton DC: No Ice. dodge is not putting ice down this year for the kids hockey program (which is only 4 months out of the year) southwest Kansas needs ice

Hutchinson news Facebook: Fair may explore allowing beer to be carried on fairgrounds

Taylor Graybeal: It would be nice. Id love to be able to get food for myself without being stuck to my husband at the beer garden for hours

Patty Hurd Unruh: Please don't allow this. It should remain a family friendly event. They can surely have enough alcohol sitting at The Beer Garden.

Rose Graham Lasater: Very bad idea! The fair is a family event. It shouldn't even be there. You'll have a bunch of drunks on rides, puking everywhere or maybe falling off doing something stupid, and getting hurt. Designated smoking? Designated drinking!

Kholby Munoz: For all those who say this is a bad idea and it's a family event, get real, the NFL MLB AND HOCKEY allow alcohol in the stands or you can walk around the stadium and that's a family event

Sarah Jensen: So, I can walk around Disney World with alcohol but since the Kansas State Fair is "family friendly" people don't want me to.. oh okay lol

Bill Smithhart: Do you have to have a beer in hand all the time?

Michael Bates: No. To many idiots can't handle their beer. And kids would be able to get it easier.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: 'Arrow' signs on the way out in Topeka

Tara Schneider: Wow... Really? This is what Topeka is worried about? Lots more to worry about than this! Wtg Topeka!

Topeka LULAC Senior Center: We rely on our sign to advertise fundraisers for our agency! We own our sign! This is ridiculous.

Daniel James: Why?? Is this truly necessary? Only small business needs NEEDS those signs... why the attack on small businesses????

Joseph Mauk: This is a step in the right direction. Those signs are an eye sore. Especially the ones that have been setting in the same spot since 1972, with the flat tires and half the lights missing or not working. Those should be gone and I bet that's what this is addressing. Read the full ordinance to see what it says about temporary signage.