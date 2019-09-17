To the editor:

I am a retired white male. I worked for 47 years before retiring and had a variety of jobs. One of the jobs that I had was as a driver’s license examiner. This job was to ensure that those who operated cars were capable of safely doing so, and before getting a driver’s license a background check is done. People who don’t know how to drive endanger others when they try to do so. People who operate cars when they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol are dangerous.

A car is a machine. They were designed to improve transportation, to allow more work to be done. They can also be used for recreation. The problem is that they can be dangerous. Certain cars are not considered street legal. There have been cases when the car is used as a weapon. Cars are registered as property and are taxed.

Guns are machines. They were designed to assist people in killing other people or animals and can be used in sport shooting, but they are still just machines. If we as a people require proper licensing and registration of cars, if cars are taxed as property, why can’t guns be handled the same way? Just as some people should not drive, some people should not have guns.