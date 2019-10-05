In support of 4-H for youths

I’m writing this letter about 4-H and about the fantastic opportunities it offers to all children ages 7-18. 4-H is a club. The H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. As a member “... my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” I have been a 4-H member for seven years.

In my seven years as a 4-H member, I have experienced and accomplished a lot. Every year I get to take projects to our county fair. I show animals, present food that I made for judging, auction my animals and help clean up before and after the fair.

4-H, though is not just about fair. There are opportunities, like Club Days, that any 4-Her can participate in. During club days, I participate in a skit or a model. There are also camps, like Discovery Days held in Manhattan every year. 4-H has many traditions and one is 4-H week.

This year 4-H week is October 5-11. The Theme this year is “Doing and I do.” I do many things in 4-H because I grow as a person and a leader in my community.

There are so many more opportunities to take advantage of offered through 4-H, including time management, responsibility and leadership skills.

If you are interested in 4-H i consider you to join this organization.

Preston Bearley, Ludell