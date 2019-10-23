The story from nonprofit journalism organization ProPublica that ran in The Topeka Capital-Journal on Monday, “When medical debt collectors decide who gets arrested,” has to be read to be believed.

It’s a complex, sobering narrative that raises a host of difficult questions. And while the answers for all of them might not be in sight, it’s clear that our current system has failed many we would expect it to help.

In short, the piece looks at Coffeeville, where a confluence of factors — an aggressive debt collector, a judge without legal training, limited health care options — mean that people can face jail time for missing court appearances over unpaid medical debts. The story recounts story after story of shattered lives, of people just trying to make ends meet.

Most unjustly, perhaps, is the practice of imprisoning those who don’t show up for a court date, then using their bail funds as a partial payment. It has all the appearances of a court-ordered shakedown, with the government using an individual’s liberty as a bargaining chip to collect for outrageous medical debt.

This is a systemic failure.

That’s apparent enough in the story, where person after person quoted insists that they’re just doing their job. The person received medical care. That incurs a debt. The debt must be paid. If uncollected, the court has to be involved. If a date is missed, an arrest warrant must be issued. It’s a harrowing sequence of events that leaves the actual people caught up in the legal system feeling powerless.

The list of potential fixes is lengthy. We first need a health care system that allows people to get the coverage they need without bankrupting them. Expanding Medicaid would help no doubt help some, but not all of the people involved in these cases. We then need to make sure that debt collectors and judges take the rights of people accused soberly and seriously. And finally, the practice of using bail money to partially pay the debts must be rethought.

The impulse when reading a story like this one is to point fingers or assign blame. Either to those with the debts or those trying to collect them. But that won’t solve the problem. Systemic problems require system-wide solutions, of the kind that only the public sector can provide.

We must step back, take a wide-ranging look at why these problems exist and how we can solve them for everyday Kansans.