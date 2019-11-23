Give gift of warmth this holiday season

Heading into the holiday season, we’re reminded of family, food and fun. The warmth of a roaring fire, sipping hot cocoa and opening presents from our loved ones.

Sadly, many Kansans won’t feel the warmth of a heated house or full stomach of home cooking this year. As government funding for housing tax credits decline, Kansas’ homeless population rises. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable federal income tax for people with all levels of income that currently don’t have substantial funding to keep their families warm this chilly holiday season.

Next time you discuss your holiday plans in public, consider calling your U.S. representative or Senator and urge them to support tax packages with improved EITC funding. Winter is a time for giving and thanks, and what better way to give than give the gift of warmth and security to those who need it most?

Cameron Smith, Lawrence