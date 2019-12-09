Making case of Dana Chandler

With regard to the Dana Chandler case, wherein the court reporter April Shepard made and publicly posted her comments about the Chandler case. The fact that Ms. Shepard violated her position's authority is further and additional proof that the former prosecutor, Jacque Spradling, committed many violations of her code of ethics as the jurors were not the only ones she misled and thus duped into believing that Ms. Chandler was guilty.

Otherwise court reporter Shepard would not have intentionally violated her code of ethics. Thank God the Kansas Supreme Court realized the many wrongdoings of former prosecutor Spradling and overturned Ms. Chandler's murder conviction.

In my humble opinion, D.A. Kagay should promptly dismiss and release Dana Chandler from jail. Otherwise, he, too, may soon be pleading for mercy and leniency for holding and prosecuting an innocent victim, especially since Ms. Chandler now being represented by two successful, renowned defense attorneys.

Rita Rookstool, Topeka