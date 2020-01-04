Dark money drowning out voices

On Jan. 21, it will have been 10 years since the Citizens' United ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declared money to be the equivalent of free speech. This has opened the floodgates to “dark” money, coming from unknown sources, which is used to influence legislation and government. It infringes on peoples' votes by drowning out voices of people.

Many issues are affected by dark money to public detriment: immigration, climate change, health care, prescription drugs, the opioid crisis, etc. Policies which address them are influenced by corporations and their donors.

To address this the American Promise cross partisan movement has sought to have a constitutional amendment, 28th Amendment, which has been cosponsored by over 185 Congressional members in the 116th Congress and supported by 20 states.

The Amendment upholds the rights of humans over corporations and special interests, ensures fair and free elections, ensures Americans have a right to participation and representation and has cross partisan support in Congress.

To find out more about the 28th Amendment and efforts to limit dark money, go to americanpromise.net.

Edward Acosta, Olathe