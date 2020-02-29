In these politically divided times, it’s understandable to think we as a country can’t agree on anything. But time and time again, we have seen the beauty and value of nature bring seemingly intractable sides together.

That’s why it’s commendable that Sen. Roberts has co-sponsored legislation to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

For over 50 years, LWCF has been a critical tool for preserving our country’s natural wonders. LWCF has provded funding to help protect some of Kansas' most special places like the Flint Hills Legacy Conservation Area, Marais des Cygnes National Wildlife Refuge and Cimarron National Grasslands.

The bipartisan legislation Sen. Roberts is co-sponsoring would ensure LWCF receives the full $900 million authorized each year from federal offshore oil and gas revenues to conserve important landscapes for future generations.

Fully funding LWCF will not only be good for protecting Kansas’ natural spaces, it will help boost our economy, create jobs and increase tourism, all at no cost to the taxpayer. Sen. Roberts deserves credit for working to make full funding for LWCF a reality.

Rob Manes, Topeka