Re: “One thing unites establishment Democrats: Fear of Sanders” (AP story, Feb. 18).

Entrenched Democratic politicos' angst over the possibility of Bernie Sanders becoming their party's nominee for president is not a story worth the sizable space the AP writers gave it. Given the fact that officials in the Democratic National Council used every tactic in their bag of tricks (including changing the rules as they went along) to thwart Sanders' 2016 nomination, it should go without saying that they don't want him to be the nominee this time, either.

But the Democratic establishment's problem with Sanders isn't that he would probably lose to Trump; it's the opposite: He would stand a fair chance of actually beating him. If that happened (happily), once in office Sanders would get behind initiatives aimed at reforming our woefully dysfunctional election system (e.g. eliminating voter suppression and the undemocratic electoral college and return to paper ballots), including the Democratic primary setup with its rigged "super-delegate" process that is easily manipulated to shut out candidates, like Sanders himself, who challenge the status quo of the corporate-friendly incumbents.

Conspiracy theory? Not really — it's just the way things plainly work in a plutocratic (money-dominated) system that stifles true democracy at every turn.

A. Wayne Senzee, Salina