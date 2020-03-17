OK, we've made it through the worst week, so far. Next week will likely be worse and the week after that and the week after that, etc.

So let's stay calm as we protect ourselves and our loved ones, while reminding ourselves everyone else is doing the same for themselves and their loved ones. Buy only what you actually need; excess takes away for your neighbors.

If you have excess try to share where you see need arising. Try to stay calm. Should tensions rise, as they might if this becomes a truly widespread infection here and medical support systems become overwhelmed. We are all in this together and we want to come through this with minimal damage to ourselves, our communities and our social structure, whether that takes weeks or months as we struggle through this pandemic.

We are stronger together, as past times have shown us. We definitely need to be that kind of strong now. Share some kindness and love, too.

Kirk Fast, Ozawkie