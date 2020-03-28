Congress knows how to express concern but not with the same sincerity as our president. As we have Americans dying from the flu that also is a tragedy.

There is another tragedy and that is small communities in Kansas. There is a possibility that many if not all those business in communities of 4,000 or less will close their doors and never reopen. So I ask the governor to be cautious but understand Kansas is not just comprised of cities of 100,000.

Schools will close and that is taking away from the parents to be involved with their children.

Governor and legislators, think where all money tax dollars, license fees and regulations come that seem to become more daunting each year, and don’t worry so much about the next election. Be creative. It is really a good time to stop and think about the people of this state.

Marje Cochren, Holton