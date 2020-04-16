Projections

Please internet search a recent MSN article quoting Dr. Michael Burry. Dr. Burry is the guy featured in the 2015 movie “The Big Short”, an entertaining look at the horrific financial crisis of 2008. Dr. Burry saw the sub-prime bubble way before anyone else and turned a nation’s misery into billions for he and his investors. He is now seeing the impending misery of an economy on shutdown.

I saw it this week in my medical practice where a local hospital is refusing to allow urgent patients to be seen while they sit idle waiting for COVID-19 projections to come to fruition. One particular patient stands to lose permanent use of his right arm as a result of a decision made by bureaucrats in Kansas City and Topeka that a hospital on “standby” coupled to fear is more important than the reality of an acutely ill patient. The end excuse will be that “projections are only as good as the assumptions used.” Assumptions?! The flaw in that word is obvious.

We now know who this virus ravages. It is the elderly, those with co-existing diseases (heart, lung, diabetes), and the obese. It is time to strategize to isolate and protect this smaller population versus destroying the security of an entire nation as we pretend to isolate everyone.

The striking contrast at hand is the virus and Easter. A nation gripped in anxiety realizing the fragility of humanity. While we are grateful for modern medicine and its ability to prolong life, Easter highlights that only God through Christ can provide eternal life. Has there ever been a better time to study God’s offer as outlined in John 3:16? I think not.

Dr. Mark Steffen

Hutchinson

Be thankful for medical staff

We are bombarded every day with the number of corona virus infections and deaths in the United States and throughout the world. Thanksgiving is almost eight months away, but I don't want to wait that long to give thanks for our nation's doctors, nurse practitioners, physician's assistants, nurses, EMTs and other medical staff who are literally putting their lives on the line every day by their potential exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

These medical professionals, by this exposure to their patients, risk catching the corona virus themselves and could become sick--or even worse--die.

Why then, are these medical professionals willing to attend to these potential corona virus patients in their care? Because they have a genuine compassion and concern for their patients and firmly believe that they can help alleviate the pain and suffering of their patients and possibly even help them get well.

Remember, too, that these medical professionals don't have the luxury of "social distancing"--being at least six feet away--when examining a patient and making a proper diagnosis.

We truly are fighting a war against the corona virus, which is the "unseen enemy". Just as we send brave military men and women to the front lines to fight a military war, brave medical professional men and women are serving on the front lines of this germ war to combat and conquer the virus. Medical professionals deserve our heartfelt thanks and gratitude, as they constantly strive to vanquish this horrific disease.

Ron Etchison

Ellsworth