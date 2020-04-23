I'm "old," having just turned 79, and following the stay-safe precautions.

It totally shocked me that the Republican Party chose to ignore this deadly virus by reaching for a technicality in order for people to attend church! Did they stay 6 feet apart as they sought publicity to encourage us to congregate together?

God is always with us regardless of in church or not! He also gave us a brain for our decisions in life — not to promote death! This is certainly a rare occurrence! It's definitely not a time for politics.

Show more concern for your fellow Kansans. (I am a registered Republican.)

Judy Williams, Topeka