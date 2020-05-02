Thank you, Gov. Kelly for signing Executive Order 20-26. The signing of this executive order temporarily lifts the outdated barriers for advanced practice registered nurses. The ultimate result will be more flexibility to provide increased access to care in Kansas as we navigate through the current pandemic.

APRNs are made up of nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, nurse anesthetists and clinical nurse specialists. We know nurse practitioners provide the majority of primary care in rural and underserved areas across Kansas. We know that nurse anesthetists provide the majority of anesthesia services in rural and underserved areas.

This order will improve coverage in our communities and neighboring communities across the state, especially in areas with very few providers. We know that Kansas has few obstetricians and family physicians providing maternal care in rural and underserved areas. This executive order will give nurse midwives the ability to cover other providers that are needing help.

We know that much of the formal patient education and managing specific programs, such as diabetes and heart failure, comes from clinical nurse specialists. The order will provide flexibility for clinical nurse specialists in hospitals to be able to adjust to the needs of patients and hospitals to provide quality care to all patients during this challenging time.

The order demonstrates Gov. Kelly’s foresight and preparedness toward making sure all Kansans will have access to high quality health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in areas of Kansas that are already underserved.

Michelle Knowles, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP, Hays