Some may have seen recent press where Disney released the recipe for its famous Dole whip, and Ikea released their recipe for their famous meatballs. I found myself wondering what would be a genuinely excellent release from a local vendor?

Then it hit me — Rosa’s Mexican restaurant’s famous Suicide Burrito. For those who didn’t, like myself, grow up eating at Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant, the Suicide was a meat and cheese burrito covered with a special chili sauce and a nice layer of jalapeños. Started as two smaller restaurants which Rosa ran, her daughter Jennie then ran it for 19 years before her son Ric Barron and his wife, Marta. I know all of this because my family and I were there, we started as well at the original tiny restaurant until forced to relocate to 21st and California. We ate there until 2008 when the restaurant closed.

To Ric and Marta Barron or whoever may control the recipes, I know that you have tried to resurrect the yummy goodness through other ventures and arrangements, thank you for that. Could you do us all a favor and release this recipe to the wild? I’d love to share it with my young boys as you did with me.

I believe this would be a great addition to the legacy of Rosa and your family.

Thanks for the great food and your consideration,

Tim Phelps, Topeka