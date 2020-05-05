Governors are saying to us that they are not going to obey the constitution. There are explicit rights under the constitution and governors are taking them away. They believe they can get away with this as long as the people accept the illusion of safety rather then liberty which this country as fought and many have died.

Now, this liberty has been taken away because many politicians believe they know what is better for us than we do. They are not interested in the Bill of Rights.

The constitutional guarantees of free speech, free press, right to assemble, right to worship are only as good as the people we have elected to keep those guarantees. Governors don't write laws, only legislatures do.

Many governors in the U.S. have written new laws without the authority to do so. The governors have public sentiment behind them because they have scared the daylights out of the public and very few are willing to stand up and say, “Enough!”

Perhaps we should change our history books to read: Give me liberty or give me death, unless there's a virus with 99% recovery rate, in which case, strip me of my freedoms, my job, my constitutional rights, and put me under house arrest.

Larry Ensey, Marion