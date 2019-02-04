LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s incoming recruiting class has picked up an 11th-hour coup.

The Jayhawks on Monday received an oral commitment from four-star defensive end Steven Parker, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound standout from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. A defensive player of the year in Texas, Parker had offers from Nebraska, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Baylor, among others, with the Cornhuskers viewed as a finalist in the process.

The first four-star recruit secured by first-year head coach Les Miles, Parker was an oral commit to Texas Tech before the Red Raiders’ own coaching shakeup — Emmett Jones, who had coached at Parker’s high school, was not retained by Tech and later joined the Jayhawks as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Parker is the third four-star recruit secured by the Jayhawks over the last two seasons, joining running back Pooka Williams and cornerback Corione Harris from the Class of 2018. The team’s incoming signing class will be finalized in the coming days with a signing day news conference scheduled for Wednesday.

KU also received an oral commitment over the weekend from Miege linebacker Dylan Downing, who is expected to be a preferred walk-on. Downing was named a Top 11 selection on The Topeka Capital-Journal’s All-State team as both a junior and senior, recording 399 tackles and 39 tackles-for-loss across his high school career.