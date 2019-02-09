LAWRENCE — Life without Lagerald Vick started off with a bang for Kansas basketball.

It just took the Jayhawks a while for fuse to reach firework.

Dedric Lawson contributed a game-high 25 points, Ochai Agbaji pitched in 23 with five made 3s, and KU pulled away late to earn an 84-72 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon to remain perfect on the season at Allen Fieldhouse. Devon Dotson (18 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the No. 13-ranked Jayhawks, who won their first game since Thursday’s announcement of senior guard and second-leading scorer Lagerald Vick’s indefinite leave of absence.

Laboring to gain separation from for the game’s first 25 minutes, the 11-point favorite Jayhawks (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) from there stepped on the undermanned Cowboys’ necks at a breakneck pace.

A Dotson layup at the 13:58 mark broke a 49-all deadlock and kick-started a 19-4 run for KU, which finished the stretch with five made 3-pointers, including four in a row. Agbaji’s corner trey off a Quentin Grimes drive-and-dish started the stretch of success from downtown, with Grimes following with a pair, Agbaji another and Lawson capping the run of four straight with a deep trey that made the Jayhawk advantage 68-53 with 9:16 left.

Mitch Lightfoot — who started the second half in place of freshman forward David McCormack, who himself started the game in place Vick — also contributed to the 19-4 run, throwing down a put-back dunk off a missed Grimes floater. Lightfoot gave KU solid energy in his 20-minute showing, with the junior forward scoring six points while hauling in nine rebounds — five on the offensive glass — and blocking a pair of shots in the victory.

The Cowboys (9-14, 2-8), who entered with just seven healthy scholarship players on hand, were paced by Cameron McGriff's 22 points in the defeat, the team’s fifth straight in conference play.

KU faces a short turnaround ahead of its 8 p.m. Monday contest at TCU, where the Jayhawks will look to improve on their 1-6 record in true road contests.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more coverage of Saturday’s game.