Tuesday night’s home tilt with Topeka West was much closer than Torrey Head would’ve liked, and far more exciting than anyone who witnessed the first half could've ever expected.

Still, a win is a win, and the Hayden boys basketball coach will take it — even if his Wildcats were rescued by the final buzzer.

Dynamic senior Levi Braun scored 33 points to lift Hayden to a 70-68 victory over the Chargers, an outcome that avoided what would’ve been a defeat for the record books — the Wildcats (9-10, 6-7 Centennial League) led by 27 at halftime on the strength of a 27-point first quarter that saw Head’s squad hit 10 of 13 field goal attempts and seven 3s.

The Wildcats’ largest lead was 31, a 46-15 advantage coming off a Braun layup with two minutes left in the second quarter.

“That’s a tale of two halves,” Head said. “We played great the first half and the second half I thought Topeka West played great. They’re really scrappy. They didn’t worry about the score and just played extremely hard. That’s what we did the first half. Fortunately we were lucky enough to hang on.”

Good fortune may have played a hand, but Hayden also had several players step up at game point.

West (6-13, 4-9) cut the deficit to two, 67-65, on a driving layup from Trevion Alexander with 31.8 seconds left. That transition bucket followed a pair of free-throw misses from Hayden senior Sean Sandstrom, but put back on the line after Alexander’s make, Sandstrom was clutch, draining both tries to re-establish a four-point lead with 21.3 seconds left.

“He’s a kid that has a lot of confidence in shooting free throws,” Head said of Sandstrom. “He just happened to miss two. To his credit, he toughed it out and made two when it really mattered.”

Alexander and Braun traded 1-for-2 efforts at the line, and with time winding down, West’s Marques Hidalgo missed a corner 3-pointer. Hidalgo got his own miss and converted a layup to give the game its final score, but Hayden didn’t have to inbound as the final seconds expired.

“It’s one of those deals where had we lost it would’ve really been a bad deal,” Head said. “But due to the fact that you hang on, this time of year you just want to win and keep moving on.”

Jack Hutchinson (13 points) and Sandstrom (12) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Wildcats, who hit 10 3s in the victory.

Head agreed the first quarter was as good as Hayden has looked all season.

“There’s no doubt,” Head said. “If any team can hit seven 3s in a quarter they’re going to feel pretty good about their efforts. The nice thing about it is we had a lot of guys sharing the basketball and a lot of different guys (four) hit 3s in that quarter. Very unselfish on their part. I’d like to bottle that.”

Braun was particularly dynamic in the opening quarter, going 5-for-5 with three 3s and a pair of free-throw makes. He finished the game 12-for-20 with four treys.

“I think (West) put a lot of effort face-guarding him and covering him,” Head said of the Chargers’ adjustments on Braun. “He spends a lot of energy trying to rebound and trying to defend and do a lot of other things that are team-oriented and that have a tendency to fatigue.”

Freshman Elijah Brooks scored 26 points to pace the Chargers, a tally that included an 18-point outburst in the second half. Alexander (15 points) and Dre Durall (14) also finished in double-figures for Rick Bloomquist’s squad.

“We’ve gotta get tougher and handle situations in crunch time,” Head said. “We lost several games by one possession in the last month or so, and that’s something we’ve really got to work on. A lot of it’s mental. A lot of it’s mental. We’ve gotta understand that we can get it done and we need to get it done. Today in late-game situation it was getting kind of close too, so at least we hung in there and got it done there.”

Hayden girls 49, Topeka West 34

OK, so the final field goal attempt of senior Brooklyn Hunter’s home finale didn’t quite unfold as the standout multi-sport athlete had envisioned.

“Oh yeah. I had to go out with a bang and an air ball,” said Hunter, delivering a laugh that matched her reaction to a 3-point try that missed rim in the final moments of the Wildcats’ victory over the Chargers.

By that point, though, Hunter had done more than enough — both in game and career.

One of just two seniors on the Hayden girls’ roster, Hunter had quite the last hurrah at home, finishing with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting and three 3s. The three-sport star’s offensive rebound off a missed free-throw attempt and put-back with 1:29 left gave the Wildcats (6-13, 4-9) what amounted to an insurmountable 14-point advantage.

Hunter and fellow senior Ellee Finley checked out with 53 seconds left and received a nice ovation.

“What a phenomenal career she’s had, not only in basketball but in all sports here,” Hayden coach Luke Noll said of Hunter. “To give her that recognition was important. She’s a phenomenal athlete, a phenomenal person. That’s a special career and a special game she had tonight to end on.”

Frontcourt duo Gabby Rivera (15 points) and Brendeja Holloman (nine) led the way for the Chargers (3-16, 2-11). Haley Karolevitz pitched in eight points with a pair of made 3s for the Wildcats.

“I haven’t really accepted that it’s real yet,” Hunter said of playing her final home game. “I’m thrilled that we went out like we did, but it will obviously be sad. I’m going to miss my team next year.”

HAYDEN BOYS 70, TOPEKA WEST 68

Topeka West;8;13;25;22;—;68

Hayden;27;21;7;15;—;70

Topeka West (6-13, 4-9) — Harrison 0-2 1-2 1, McDaniel 2-7 0-0 5, Kido 1-4 0-0 3, Brooks 9-15 7-8 26, Alexander 5-10 4-5 15, Durall 4-7 6-6 14, Clanton 0-1 0-0 0, Hidalgo 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-48 20-23 68.

Hayden (9-10, 6-7) — Triplett 3-4 1-2 9, Hutchinson 4-6 3-3 13, Schneider 0-3 0-0 0, Sandstrom 4-8 2-4 12, Braun 12-20 5-6 33, Roeder 1-2 0-0 2, Paulik 0-4 1-2 1, Pivarnik 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 12-17 70.

3-point goals — Topeka West 4 (McDaniel, Kido, Brooks, Alexander), Hayden 10 (Braun 4, Sandstrom 2, Hutchinson 2, Triplett 2). Total fouls — Topeka West 20, Hayden 19. Fouled out — none.

HAYDEN GIRLS 49, TOPEKA WEST 34

Topeka West;9;9;12;4;—;34

Hayden;13;10;12;15;—;49

Topeka West (3-16, 2-11) — Shima 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 1-7 0-0 2, Rivera 4-9 7-8 15, Holloman 4-13 1-2 9, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Lee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 8-10 34.

Hayden (6-13, 4-9) — Finley 1-4 0-0 2, Purcell 1-7 1-2 4, Hunter 10-19 2-3 25, Calhoon 1-2 0-0 2, Karolevitz 3-8 0-0 8, Bauer 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 2-4 0-1 6, Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Anguiano 0-1 0-0 0, Stuke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 5-8 49.

3-point goals — Topeka West 2 (Jackson 2), Hayden 8 (Hunter 3, Karolevitz 2, Ellis 2, Purcell). Total fouls — Topeka West 14, Hayden 11. Fouled out — none.