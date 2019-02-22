CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Results Thursday
GIRLS
At Argonia
Argonia 48, Norwich 43
Caldwell 40, South Haven 37
At Chetopa
St. Paul 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 28
Sedan 38, Chetopa 36
At Moundridge
Chase County 53, Flinthills 44
Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 44
At Olpe
Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 24
Waverly 57, Hartford 45
At Lebo
Rural Vista 63, Lebo 25
Burlingame 51, Centre 48
At Onaga
Centralia 56, Valley Falls 48
Doniphan West 53, Troy 23
At Solomon
Beloit-St. John's 42, Solomon 23
Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 37
At Washington County
Frankfort 65, Blue Valley-Randolph 47
Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 14
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Quinter 45, Weskan 39
Dighton 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
At Hill City
Thunder Ridge 64, Stockton 37
Osborne 37, Lakeside 35
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
Golden Plains 53, Cheylin 23
Atwood 56, St. Francis 46
At Sylvan-Lucas
Central Plains 91, Victoria 31
Otis-Bison 54, Sylvan-Lucas 33
At Coldwater (South Central)
South Central 56, Attica 33
Cunningham 46, Bucklin 34
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
Spearville 42, Hodgeman County 34
Ingalls 59, Kinsley 46
At Little River
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, St. John 32
Pretty Prairie 51, Little River 44
At Montezuma (South Gray)
South Gray 73, Moscow 15
Minneola 68, Satanta 47
Games Friday
BOYS
At Argonia
Caldwell vs. Norwich
Udall vs. Wichita Classical
At Chetopa
Cedar Vale-Dexter vs. Central-Burden
Sedan vs. St. Paul
At Moundridge
Berean Academy vs. Chase County
Elyria Christian vs. Moundridge
At Olpe
Olpe vs. Southern Coffey
Waverly vs. Madison
At Lebo
Burlingame vs. Centre
Rural Vista vs. Lebo
At Onaga
Valley Falls vs. Wetmore
Centralia vs. Axtell
At Solomon
Beloit-St. John's vs. Solomon
Southern Cloud vs. Rock Hills
At Washington County
Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde
Washington County vs. Blue Valley-Randolph
At Grainfield (Wheatland-Grinnell)
Sharon Springs vs. Tribune
Dighton vs. Quinter
At Hill City
Osborne vs. Logan
Lakeside vs. Stockton
At Rexford (Golden Plains)
Northern Valley vs. Atwood
St. Francis vs. Triplains-Brewster
At Sylvan-Lucas
Central Plains vs. Victoria
Sylvan-Lucas vs. Wilson
At Coldwater (South Central)
South Central vs. Kiowa County
Attica vs. Ashland
At Jetmore (Hodgeman County)
Macksville vs. Deerfield
Hodgeman County vs. Pawnee Heights
At Little River
St. John vs. Hutchinson Central Christian
Little River vs. Stafford
At Montezuma (South Gray)
South Gray vs. Fowler
Minneola vs. Moscow
Late results Wednesday
Boys
At Argonia
Norwich 51, South Haven 46
Udall 48, Oxford 44
Wichita Classical 46, Argonia 25
At Chetopa
Central-Burden 33, Chetopa 32
At Moundridge
Chase County 58, Burrton 56
Elyria Christian 53, Peabody 25
At Sylvan-Lucas
Wilson 58, LaCrosse 49
At Coldwater (South Central)
Kiowa County 66, South Barber 39
Attica 84, Cunningham 22
At Little River
Hutchinson Central Christian 63, Pretty Prairie 42
Stafford 52, Chase 29