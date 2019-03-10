When Bruce Weber tunes in to ESPN's SportsCenter in hotel rooms on recruiting trips, he's resigned to the fact that his Kansas State players probably won't appear on any highlight reels.

"Obviously, we don't have the sex appeal that some teams have," he said Saturday night after the Wildcats clinched their share of the Big 12 regular-season championship by rolling past Oklahoma 68-53 in Bramlage Coliseum. "We don't have the name recruits, which the networks, that's all they worry about."

Fortunately for Weber and the Wildcats, Barry Brown and Dean Wade have garnered plenty of respect from Big 12 coaches, who named both seniors to the all-conference team released Sunday morning by the league office. Brown also was named defensive player of the year.

And Big 12 coaches aren't the only ones catching on.

"It's good that Barry and Dean, some guys are starting to recognize that these guys are pretty good," Weber added.

Actually, they were good enough in the eyes of the coaches already that both were named to the preseason all-conference team and Wade was the popular pick for player of the year.

Postseason player of the year honors went to Texas Tech sophomore guard Jarrett Culver, who ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring with 18.3 points per game, fifth in assists at 3.6 and 10th in rebounding with a 6.2 average. The Red Raiders' Chris Beard also was named coach of the year.

Joining Culver, Brown and Wade on the all-Big 12 first team were Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson, the conference newcomer of the year, and Iowa State senior transfer guard Marial Shayok.

Kansas also was represented on the third team by freshman guard Devon Dotson, and K-State senior guard Kamau Stokes and junior wing Xavier Sneed both received honorable mention.

Wade, who missed six games with a foot injury, including the first three conference contests, made a last-minute pitch for teammate Brown as player of the year following Saturday's regular-season finale.

"No player's done what he's done this year for his team and it's been unbelievable," Wade said of Brown, who ranks fifth in the conference in scoring at 15.1 points and No. 1 in steals with 2.0 a game. "Especially what he's done on both sides of the ball.

"No one in the league's done that. In my mind it's not even a question."

Wade, a repeat first-team selection, saw his scoring average dip to 12.9 points per game — 10th in the league — as he continued to battle soreness in his foot. His 6.2 rebounds are good for ninth, and he sits 14th in assists at 2.8.

But more importantly, he helped get the Wildcats back on track after a 0-2 league start. K-State went 13-2 after his return.

KU's Lawson had the gaudiest individual statistics, leading the league with 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, including 20 double-doubles.

"I think Dedric’s the best player in our league, but I’m not sure that that’s always the reason why guys win awards," KU coach Bill Self said Saturday after the Jayhawks' victory over Baylor. "I’ve been a big proponent in the past, and you guys know it, that it means something to be the best player on the best team.

"I think it’s three people that would have a chance to win it, and it would be Dedric and obviously Culver and obviously Brown, and I could make a case for Dedric, but I could also make a case for the other two as well."

Other individual awards went to Texas forward Jaxson Hayes as freshman of the year, Iowa State sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton as top sixth man and Oklahoma junior forward Kristian Doolittle as most improved player.

Kansas sophomore guard Marcus Garrett joined Brown on the all-defensive team.

No. 1 seed K-State will open Big 12 Tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's first-round contest between No. 8 TCU and No. 9 Oklahoma State. Third-seeded KU faces No. 6 Texas in Thursday's 8 p.m. quarterfinal.