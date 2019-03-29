Its early in the season, with only two games played so far, but it looks like the Garden City Buffaloes girls soccer team is a a second half team as the Buffs scored three times in the closing 40 minutes Thursday night to beat the Goddard Lions, 3-0, to advance to the Goddard/Eisenhower tournament final.

In two games so far, the Buffs have scored zero goals in the first half, and five in the second half.

“We didn't have a lot of practice, and our timing is off,” head coach Joaquin Padilla said about his team’s scoreless first halves so far. “I don't know if we’re using the first half to get our timing down and then apply it in the second half, but it is taking us a little longer to get going. But as long keep improving each game, we’re satisfied with that.”

After each team failed to score in the first half, it didn't take long for Garden City to figure things out in the second half as it only took seven minutes for the Buffaloes to break the scoreless tie — senior Leah Basilio scored her first goal of the season in the 47th minute.

Nine minutes later, the Buffs doubled their lead as Elyssa Salazar joined her senior classmate in scoring her first goal of the season and taking a commanding 2-0 lead.

Not to be outdone, fresh from her two-goal performance on Monday, sophomore Anahi Castro added to her early team leading total, scoring in the 68th minute to finish off host Goddard.

“I thought we played better than the first game,” Padilla said. “We had some lack of energy in the first half, but I thought we played much, much better in the second half.”

While not scorig much in the first half, it does look like the Buffaloes are controlling possession in these games. Just like the did against Andover, Garden City outshot their opponent, outshooting Goddard 20-5 on Thursday night.

“We’re just trying to keep improving, and get everybody on the same page and I think it’ll take a few more games to get us all in sync,” Padilla said. “We will get there, it's just a matter of improving — we’ll get better.”

With the win on Thursday, the Buffaloes have moved on to the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, when they will take on the Eisenhower Tigers at Eisenhower in a de facto home game for the Tigers.