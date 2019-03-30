LAWRENCE — Charlie Moore’s time in a Kansas basketball uniform was short-lived.

Moore, a redshirt sophomore guard with the Jayhawks, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and will seek a new program, KU coach Bill Self confirmed Saturday in a news release. The Chicago native, who sat out the 2017-18 campaign after transferring in from Cal, averaged 13.1 minutes in his lone season at KU.

“Charlie notified me (Friday) that he wanted to transfer and be closer to his family,” Self said. "We appreciate Charlie’s time here at KU and wish him the absolute best moving forward.”

Moore’s only season with the Jayhawks was a struggle.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder averaged 2.9 points off the bench on only 28.6-percent shooting, hitting just 26.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. The showing was a step down from the numbers posted during his freshman campaign at Cal, where Moore averaged 12.2 points on 40.9-percent shooting with a 35.2-percent clip from beyond the arc.

Moore's most memorable performance came in his lone double-figure scoring game with KU.

He scored 18 points and hit six 3s in just 21 minutes in the Jayhawks' 89-53 victory over South Dakota on Dec. 18 at Allen Fieldhouse. After that contest, Self acknowledged the team had hoped Moore “was going to be our marksman off the bench,” and while it hadn’t happened prior to that point, he said Moore and senior guard Lagerald Vick had the ability to “shoot it at a different level than everybody else can.”

Both Moore and Vick had the same point total — zero — in the Jayhawks’ 89-75 season-ending defeat to Auburn last Saturday in Salt Lake City, with the former going 0-for-3 in seven minutes and the latter gone since an indefinite absence taken after a 74-67 defeat Feb. 5 at Kansas State. All told, KU (26-10) collectively shot 35 percent from 3-point range on the season, buoyed by Vick's 45.5-percent mark.

Moore’s transfer could be the first domino to fall in an eventful offseason for KU.

Redshirt junior forward Dedric Lawson, junior center Udoka Azubuike, sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa and freshman guard Quentin Grimes are all candidates to go to the professional ranks. Vick, the team’s lone senior, also won’t be back. Like Moore, others could seek a fresh start elsewhere, as is the case with any program.

KU currently has two commitments in the Class of 2019 — 6-6 forward Christian Braun and 6-foot guard Issac McBride, both slotted outside of the top-100 prospects in recruiting outlet 247Sports’ composite rankings.