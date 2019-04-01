The McPherson College men's and women's tennis teams were back on the court Sunday afternoon in a KCAC match up with the Friends University Falcons. Both teams were attempting to bounce back after tough losses on Southwestern College in their KCAC opener last Thursday.

The women took the court against the Falcons out at the McPherson High School courts, dominating Friends and winning the dual 6-3. The Bulldogs gave two points to the Falcons at the no. 3 doubles and no. 6 singles positions. Of the other seven matches played, the Bulldogs won six of them.

The won both of the doubles matches played, with Brittany Zipf and Erica Paradis winning 8-2 at no. 1, and Besa Bwalya and Zoe Bouwmeester winning 8-1 at no. 2.

The Bulldogs picked up four more points in singles, winning at no.1, no. 2, no. 3 and no. 4. All four singles wins were in straight sets, and each one had a bagel in the score line. At no. 1, Zipf continued her dominance winning easily, 6-0, 6-1. Bwalya was also impressive, winning a tight first set 6-3, but dominating the second set 6-0. At no. 3, Paradise was almost as efficient as Zipf, winning her match 6-2, 6-0. At no. 4 Bouwmeester rounded things out with another dominate victory winning 6-0, 6-1.

The Bulldogs, now 1-1 in KCAC matches, will be back on the court next, on Wednesday against the Bethany College Swedes. They will square off against Bethany in Lindsborg at 3 p.m.

For the Bulldog men, they too bounced back from their disappointing loss to the Moundbuilders on Thursday, throttling the Falcons 9-0 and losing a grand total of 17 games in 15 sets played.

They swept the doubles winning 8-4 at no. 1, 8-2 at no. 2 and blanking the Falcons 8-0 at no. 3. Nicholas Wahl and Rick Sakamoto picked up the win at no. 1. Juan Jimenez, and James Lee (So. Cambridge combined at no. 2, and Kentaro Oya and Jakob Komel partnered together at no. 3.

In the singles portion of the dual, the Bulldogs swept all six matches, five of them in convincing fashion. The only close match of the day was a no. 3, a 6-4, 7-5 victory by Sakamoto. In the five other matches, the Bulldogs surrendered just three games. Jimenez won 6-1, 6-1 at no. 1, Wahl double bageled his opponent at no.2, Komel and Lee also won their matches at 4 and 5 without dropping a game, and at no. 6, Oya won 6-0, 6-1.

For the Bulldogs the win against Friends was their first of the season, after four brutal non-conference losses to four top 15 programs, and the loss in their KCAC opener on Thursday. They will try to make it two in a row when they head to Lindsborg on Wednesday for a match up with intra-county rival Bethany College.