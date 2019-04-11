SYRACUSE — Talk about coming in under the wire.

That was the general attitude of coaches and participants at the Hi-Plains League divisional meet in Syracuse Tuesday, as Hi-Plains league schools completed a meet a day ahead of predicted bad weather.

It was a good way to get in some competition before the push that is the final sprint to the postseason.

The Syracuse girls won eight events on their way to the team title, 83-71.5 over Southwestern Heights.

Cimarron was third and Lakin fourth.

On the boys side, the Lakin Broncs cruised to the team title with 103 points.

Heights was second (78), Syracuse third (58.5) and Cimarron fourth (33.5).

The Lakin boys won just six events, equaling Heights’ wins, but they also finished second in 10 events.

Kate Riley picked up three wins for Syracuse, taking the long jump and the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Teammate Jayden Mitchell won both 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Areli Moreno was also a double winner, taking gold in the triple jump and the high jump.

Keziah Hemphill placed first in the shot put.

Moreno and Riley were also members ears of the Bulldogs’ winning 4x100-meter relay team.

The Lakin girls picked up three wins.

Tiana Gonzalez won the 400-meter dash, Sarah Dehn won the javelin, and Sara White won the 3200 meters.

Cimarron’s girls picked up two wins, Kacee Coast in the discus and Elizabeth Goetz in the pole vault.

For the boys, Lakin spread its gold medals over the field.

In field events, Ty Davidson won the high jump, Dominick Daniels the triple jump and Hadley Panzer the shot put.

John Wright was the Broncs’ lone individual winner on the track, winning the 400-meter dash.

He also anchored the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

KC Giancola was a double winner for Syracuse, taking both the 1,600 meters (5:02.16) and 3,200 meters (11:19.97).

Jason Hart took both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, while Reece Hart won the discus.

Cimarron’s lone win came in the 800 meters, where Oscar Macias ran 2:10.