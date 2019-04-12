Countryside Wins Losses
Lady Rollers N/A N/A
Rose Bud N/A N/A
Stalwarts N/A N/A
Queen Pins N/A N/A
Morning Stars* N/A N/A
Yahoos N/A N/A
Rolling Pins N/A N/A
Ruby Slippers N/A N/A
High Game
1.Marilyn Sand 187
2. Kathy Apps 184
3. Pat Ramirez 177
High Series
1. Linda Spoon 457
2. Kathy Apps 431
3. Jean Chestnut 426
*Morning Stars won league
Mac County Wins Losses
Midway Motors No. 1 N/A N/A
Midway Motors No. 2 N/A N/A
*Gran Diel N/A N/A
Mid Kansas Tool N/A N/A
Pops Soda Shop N/A N/A
Starlite Lanes N/A N/A
High Game
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. N/A
High Series
1.N/A
2 N/A
3. N/A
*Gran Diel won roll off and league.