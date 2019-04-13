AUGUSTA, Ga. — Moving day at the Masters traditionally elicits thoughts of players making a charge up the leaderboard to get into contention for Sunday's battle for the green jacket.

Moving day for Gary Woodland during Saturday's third round at Augusta National Golf Club more closely resembled the trek of Sisyphus, who in Greek mythology was punished to spend his life pushing a rock up a hill only to see it roll back down.

Indeed, every time Woodland seemed to gain some traction in Saturday's round, he saw it come undone with a series of miscues. Starting the day at 3 under for the tournament, Woodland lost more ground than he gained, shooting a 2-over 74 that put him tied for 39th at 1-under 215 going into Sunday's final round.

"I was just out of position all day," Woodland said of a round that included more bogeys (seven) than pars (six). "It was just frustrating because I've been hitting it pretty good, controlling it pretty good. I just hadn't attacked the par 5s. Today, I attacked the par 5s and didn't do anything else very well."

For the first time in his Masters career, Woodland birdied all four par 5s on the same day. He did so with relative ease, too.

On all four — Nos. 2, 8, 13 and 15 — Woodland had eagle putts, ranging from 20 to 38 feet. Though he couldn't cash in for eagle on any of them, he left himself with little more than tap-ins.

"All I was trying to do was continue what I've been doing this week and birdie all the par 5s," said Woodland, who had only three birdies on par 5s in the first two rounds. "I only did half that. I had been playing good, but I kind of reverted back to some old things. It wasn't too far off, but it felt like I shot an 80 today.

"It was out there today. Tony (Finau) behind me was going low. Rickie (Fowler) had a lot of birdies today. Unfortunately, I didn't get it."

The work Woodland did on the par 5s was undone with breakdowns in virtually every aspect of his game for the remainder of the day. The only birdie he didn't make on a par 5 Saturday came on No. 9 when he stuffed his approach from 157 yards to 7 feet and made the tricky downhill slider.

It marked his second birdie in a row, got him back to 1 over for the day and seemingly gave him momentum going into a back nine he had yet to take full advantage of on the scoreboard.

"Nine was a big putt because I hadn't really seen anything go in," he said. "And today the back nine was gettable."

Instead, Woodland immediately followed with bogeys on 10 and 11, missing par putts of 25 and 3 feet.

The putting stroke that had been on target with one huge par save after another in Thursday's first round broke down to the point he couldn't cash in on good birdie chances when he had them either, especially after hitting to 10 feet for birdie on the par-3 16th.

"I just really didn't have a good feel for it," said Woodland, who finished the day with 32 putts after making 28 and 29 in his first two rounds. "I felt I hit good putts, better today than the other days, but the lines were just off.

"I was putting a lot of pressure on my putter today. It seemed like I had a six-footer, seven-footer for par every hole. The last hole was a nice up and down, but I had to scramble from 65 yards because I'm out of position. It was too much pressure on my putter and today it adds up to a 74."

On a day where Finau, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantley posted 8-under 64s and tournament leader Francesco Molinari shoot a 6-under 66 to finish at 13 under, Woodland knows it was a major missed opportunity.

"I could have gone low," Woodland said. "Eight under was out there. I can get home to all the par 5s, the weather was perfect, the greens were still receptive, which we're not used to seeing. That's what's frustrating. Today was a gettable day and I just didn't get it."

With inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday's final round, the schedule was altered to try and get in the tournament before the thunderstorms set in. Instead of the traditional twosomes, the groups will be sent off in threesomes going off Nos. 1 and 10.

Woodland is paired with Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley and will go off No. 10 at 6:52 a.m. (Topeka time).