OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Central Christian College of Kansas women's golf team closed out their season this weekend at the Sooner Athletic Conference Women's Golf Championship. After finding themselves in sixth at the end of the first round, the Tigers were unable to make any progress in day two, finishing the tournament in seventh out of the nine teams competing.

The Tigers actually finished round two with the exact same team score as day one at 339. Baily Bowman made the biggest move on day two, after shooting an 87 on day one, put up a 78 on day two, making her the top scorer for the Tigers at 165. Kendra Jellison followed her at 168 (83, 85), followed by Kari Kirl with 169 (84, 85), Alyssa Ramirez at 180 (85, 95) and Vanessa Warner at 190 (99, 91).

The Tigers were one spot ahead of St. Thomas (TX) on Friday, leading by five shots, but they would leapfrog the Tigers on day two shooting 331 to the Tigers' 339, finishing three strokes ahead.

Tigers' Head Coach Kyle Moody had this to say about his team at the end of the season. "I am so proud of this team and how far they've come. We might not have gotten the finish we would have wanted, but I couldn't ask for a better team to go through this season with. These ladies have given me their best all year both on and off the golf course. Best of all, I have gotten to be a part of their spiritual growth. It will be an exciting time when we can get back on the grind and build on this year's successes."