BOYS

100 METERS

Lambert, Smoky Valley;10.76

Vigil, Hutchinson;10.76

Dudley, Wichita South;10.77

Hubener, Cheney;10.79

Tebb-Lolar, Blue Valley West;10.87

200 METERS

Lambert, Smoky Valley;21.6

Dudley, Wichita South;21.98

Montgomery, Wichita West;22.19

Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton;22.32

Gardenhire, Shawnee Heights;22.44

400 METERS

Ramos, Leavenworth;49.23

Starr, Free State;49.79

Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton;49.97

Lang, TMP-Marian;50.63

Wren, Scott City;50.72

800 METERS

Robinson, Lansing;1:55.99

McDavitt, Andover;1:57.51

Wilcox, Blue Valley;1:58.32

Splechter, Yates Center;1:58.56

Vermillion, Olathe East:1:59.01

1,600 METERS

Splechter, Yates Center;4:18.99

Thomas, Scott City;4:21.73

Ecord, Maize;4:22.63

Robinson, Lansing;4:24.48

Pearce, Kingman;4:24.44

3,200 METERS

Molina, SM North;9:23.40

Marshall, Aquinas;9:23.44

Heikes, Olathe North;9:28.02

Splechter, Yates Center;9:29.18

Moore, St. James;9:30.08

110-METER HURDLES

Crough, Hutchinson;14.54

Mull, Winfield;14.70

Montgomery, Wichita West;14.72

Ochoa, Newton;14.85

Williams, Valley Center;14.86

300-METER HURDLES

Lambert, Smoky Valley;38.63

Crough, Hutchinson;39.35

Petz, Cheney;39.47

Marvin, Carroll;39.49

Lansdowne, Manhattan;39.89

400-METER RELAY

Gardner-Edgerton;42.66

Hutchinson;42.85

Wichita East;43.32

Parsons;43.34

Olathe West;43.38

1,600-METER RELAY

Leavenworth;3:27.09

Gardner-Edgerton;3:27.34

Olathe Northwest;3:28.13

Blue Valley;3:28.20

Scott City;3:28.52

3,200-METER RELAY

Andover;8:07.61

SM East;8:09.31

Olathe East;8:14.15

Washburn Rural;8:15.20

Gardner-Edgerton;8:16.53

HIGH JUMP

Hentzen, Labette County;6-10

Wilson, Sterling;6-10

Williams, Gardner-Edgerton;6-9

Grill, Maize;6-8

Jones, Nickerson;6-8

LONG JUMP

Macklin, SM South;23-63/4

Porter, Bonner Springs;23-1/2

Harvey, Campus;23-0

Williams, Valley Center;23-0

Taylor, SM Northwest;22-111/2

TRIPLE JUMP

Taylor, SM Northwest;46-113/4

Reed, Santa Fe Trail;46-1

McKelvey, Gardner-Edgerton;45-9

Porter, Bonner Springs;45-9

McLaughlin, Leavenworth;44-6

POLE VAULT

Hull, Carroll;15-33/4

McPhail, Andale;14-7

Packard, Southwestern Heights;14-6

Simon, Carroll;14-6

Caster, Douglass;14-1

SHOT PUT

Shaw, Hillsboro;62-4

Sample, Tonganoxie;58-111/2

Beebe, Piper;58-21/4

Peterson, Newton;55-23/4

Fairchild, Andale;54-6

DISCUS

Everett, Winfield;185-4

Shaw, Hillsboro;173-11

Steinlage, Centralia;172-7

Poitier, Miege;172-4

White, Piper;169-1

JAVELIN

Hankins, Manhattan;210-0

Patterson, Cheney;205-1

Jones, Nickerson;193-0

Bach, Northern Valley;191-10

Richmond, Paola;189-3

GIRLS

100 METERS

Blake, Leavenworth;12.06

Anderson, Newton;12.12

Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12.14

Ramos, Leavenworth;12.20

Ray, SM East;12.22

200 METERS

Blake, Leavenworth;25.11

Ramos, Leavenworth;25.39

Ray, SM East;25.53

Harris, Lawrence;25.64

Nordhus, Carroll;25.72

400 METERS

Blake, Leavenworth;57.37

Price, Riverton;57.82

Moore, St. James Academy;59.40

Moorehouse, Gardner-Edgerton;59.47

Abdul-Hameed, Derby;59.62

800 METERS

Robinson, St. James Academy;2:16.31

Kemp, Mill Valley;2:19.23

Moore, St. James Academy;2:19.34

Ricker, Mill Valley;2:21.11

Stewart, Lawrence;2:21.20

1,600 METERS

Mayfield, Manhattan;5:02.35

Murrow, St. James Academy;5:02.97

Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;5:04.78

Kemp, Mill Valley;5:12.42

Moore, St. James Academy;5:13.36

3,200 METERS

Mayfield, Manhattan;10:36.00

Murrow, St. James Academy;10:52.34

Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;10:56.54

Chu, Blue Valley West;11:11.18

Kasunic, SM North;11:14.41

100-METER HURDLES

Ruddle, McPherson;14.71

Newman, Junction City;14.97

Needham, Cheney;15.07 (14.9)

Remsberg, Newton;15.11

Peters, Smoky Valley;15.14

300-METER HURDLES

Needham, Cheney;44.87

Gleason, Kinsley;45.14

Nordhus, Carroll;45.64

Butterfield, Shawnee Heights;45.78

Francis, Chapparal;46.1

Stepans, Girard;46.1

400-METER RELAY

Gardner-Edgerton;49.17p

Leavenworth;49.21

Lawrence;49.35

Olathe North;49.91

Piper;49.91

1,600-METER RELAY

Leavenworth;4:04.38

Lawrence;4:06.37

Andover Central;4:06.77

St. James;4:07.54

Blue Valley;4:08.21

3,200-METER RELAY

Mill Valley;9:32.36

Blue Valley Southwest;9:49.62

Aquinas:10:02.21

Blue Valley West;10:03.50

Blue Valley North;10:05.56

HIGH JUMP

Righter, Olathe Northwest;5-10

Hart, Rolla;5-6

Stauffer, Thunder Ridge;5-6

Bond, Aquinas;5-5

Duncan, Circle;5-5

Hegarty, Manhattan;5-5

Hendrickson, SM East;5-5

LONG JUMP

Righter, Olathe Northwest;19-5

Turner, Pittsburg;18-5

McWashington, Olathe Northwest;18-33/4

Pryor, Blue Valley;18-31/4

Childress, Free State;17-113/4

TRIPLE JUMP

Childress, Free State;40-9

Turner, Pittsburg;38-7

Okoro, Dodge City;38-51/4

McWashington, Olathe NW;38-4

Pixton, SM Northwest;37-10

POLE VAULT

Peters, Smoky Valley;12-3

Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12-0

Cates, Andale;11-6

Hickerson, Lawrence;11-6

Bebermeyer, Chapman;11-0

Eck, Andale;11-0

SHOT PUT

Rhodes, Augusta;45-2

Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;43-41/2

Hackerott, Goddard;43-3/4

Burton, Riley County;42-31/2

Bynum, Hutchinson;41-21/2

DISCUS

Thompson, Sedgwick;137-8

Burton, Riley County;134-9

Fairchild, Andale;134-2

Rhodes, Augusta;133-10

Bynum, Hutchinson;132-10

JAVELIN

Lueger, Centralia;157-2

Fairchild, Andale;150-3

Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;144-11

Kurtz, Baldwin;141-4

Farrington, Blue Valley North;140-7

Note: Please send updated times/marks or meet results to Rick Peterson by email at rpeterson@cjonline.com or by fax at (785)-295-1230. Peterson can be reached on Twitter @peterson_rick. When submitting times please note whether the times were hand-timed or fully automatic. Fully automatic times in the individual sprints (200 meters and shorter) are considered to be .024 faster than hand times. y-Event was run in yards and has been converted to meters. p-Time was run in preliminaries.