In the last two weeks, there have been recent newly commitments in McPherson County. The latest signees were Chase Pywell of Smoky Valley High School, Tyler Huxman and Aidan Fields of Elyria Christian School.

Pywell will continue his wrestling career at Kansas Wesleyan University. Pywell had a strong senior campaign after finishing the year with a 32-14 record and being a state qualifier. He was second in the Central Kansas League championship in his weight class and fourth in regionals.

"Chase's hard work and dedication paid off, and he had a great senior season," Viking's wrestling Head Coach Ben Elliott said. "I am very proud of him and excited that he is going to be wresting at the next level."

It was a good week for the Elyria basketball program Huxman and Fields made their commitment to play college basketball. Huxman signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Sterling College. He will be joining his former high school teammate Tyler Thiessen, who's already one-year in as a Warrior. While Huxman is staying close to home, Fields will head south to Bethany Oklahoma, where he will play basketball at Southern Nazarene University

“We are welcoming Aidan Fields to the SNU JV Men’s basketball team as a walk-on," SNU's Head Coach Sahlih Butts announced. "We are excited to have Aidan next season. He will bring a great work ethic and high character to our culture. He will also develop himself as a student-athlete mentally and physically."

Fields plans to major in sports management.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow him on Twitter @Petes_Picks_orour sports page @MacCountySports