Five members of the Hutchinson Community College softball team, including a Topeka native, earned All-Jayhawk East honors last week as the Jayhawk Conference Division I all-league teams were announced Thursday.

Freshman outfielder Taylor Ullery, a Washburn Rural product, and freshman first baseman Ashley Wilson were selected to the All-Jayhawk East first team. Sophomore outfielder Brynne Stockman, freshman shortstop Caitlin Schumacher and sophomore catcher Sabrina Luttig were named to the second team.

Those five all-conference players helped Hutchinson to a 26-16 overall record and a third-place finish in the Jayhawk East, Hutch’s first season back in Division I in 12 seasons. The Blue Dragons closed the regular season on a 16-game winning streak.

A 5-foot-6 freshman, Ullery was Hutchinson’s leading hitter in 2019 with a .464 batting average. She tied for second on the team with seven home runs and was third with 31 RBIs. She had a .906 slugging percentage, adding 17 doubles and two triples.

Over Hutchinson’s 16-game winning streak, Ullery hit at a .542 clip (32 of 59) with 31 runs, 16 doubles and 15 RBIs.

Ullery was a spark at the top of the Hutch lineup, either hitting No. 1 or No. 2 for most of the season with a .496 on-base percentage.

Ullery tied a single-game Blue Dragon record with five runs scored against the Sterling College JV on April 17. She had a pair of four-hit games — the same Sterling game and against Northwest Tech on April 24. Her high single-game mark for RBIs was four, done twice against Cloud County on Feb. 12 and Pratt on April 12.

Ullery also tied a single-game record for doubles with three at Seward County on April 17.

Hitting just .207 on March 27, Schumacher hit .333 (19 of 57) over the final 20 games of the season.

Schumacher, a Maple Hill product, finished the season hitting.270 with 31 total hits. She had seven doubles, two home runs, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Schumacher had an .896 fielding percentage, but that mark steadily climbed throughout the season with only five errors in the final 20 games.

Schumacher matched Luttig’s six-RBI game with six runs driven in against Independence on April 15. She had three hits, including a double and her first career home run in that performance at Fun Valley.