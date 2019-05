STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

BASEBALL

CLASS 6A

At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence

Games Thursday — Campus (1: 20-2) vs. Derby (8: 11-9), 11 a.m.; Olathe Northwest (4: 17-5) vs. Mill Valley (5: 14-5), 1:15 p.m.; Free State (2: 19-3) vs. Olathe East (7: 15-7), 3:30 p.m.; Washburn Rural (3: 17-5) vs. Blue Valley Northwest (6: 16-6), 5:45 p.m. Games Friday — Campus-Derby winner vs. Olathe Northwest-Mill Valley winner, 11 a.m.; Free State-Olathe East winner vs. Washburn Rural-BV Northwest winner, 1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m;; Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Eck Stadium, Wichita

Games Thursday — Aquinas (2: 19-3) vs. Great Bend (7: 10-10), 11 a.m.; Pittsburg (3: 17-4) vs. St. James Academy (6: 12-9), 1:15 p.m.; Carroll (1: 21-0) vs. Salina South (8: 10-10), 3:30 p.m.; Seaman 94: 17-5) vs. Arkansas City (5: 13-8), 5:45 p.m. Games Friday — Aquinas-Great Bend winner vs. Pittsburg-St. James winner, 11 a.m.; Carroll-Salina South winner vs. Seaman-Arkansas City winner, 1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m.; Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Dean Evans Stadium, Salina

Games Thursday — Fort Scott (1: 21-1) vs. KC Piper (8: 8-12), 11 a.m.; Buhler (4: 19-3) vs. Chanute (5: 13-7), 1:15 p.m.; Wichita Trinity (2: 18-1) vs. Mulvane (7: 9-11), 3:30 p.m.; Nickerson (3: 16-2) vs. Tonganoxie (6: 12-9), 5:45 p.m. Games Friday — Fort Scott-Piper winner vs. Buhler-Chanute winner, 11 a.m.; Wichita Trinity-Mulvane winner vs. Nickerson-Tonganoxie winner, 1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m.; Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Soden's Grove, Emporia

Games Thursday — Rock Creek (1: 20-3) vs. Burlington (8: 7-12), 11 a.m.; Cheney (4: 19-4) vs. Wellsville (5: 17-4), 1:15 p.m.; Minneapolis (2: 19-3) vs. Hugoton (7: 14-8), 3:30 p.m.; Sabetha (3: 18-3) vs. Baxter Springs (6: 17-5), 5:45 p.m. Games Friday — Rock Creek-Burlington winner vs. Cheney-Wellsville winner, 11 a.m.; Minneapolis-Hugoton winner vs. Sabetha-Baxter Springs winner, 1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m.; Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 2-1A

At Great Bend Sports Complex

Games Thursday — Elkhart (1: 19-0) vs. Wichita Independent (8: 13-10), 11 a.m.; Humboldt (4: 20-3) vs. Olathe Heritage Christian (5: 13-6), 1:15 p.m.; Marion (2: 18-1) vs. KC Christian (7; 14-8), 3:30 p.m.; Sedgwick (3: 15-2) vs. Rossville (6: 14-8), 5:45 p.m. Games Friday — Elkhart-Independent winner vs. Humboldt-Heritage Christian winner, 11 a.m.; Marion-KC Christian winner vs. Sedgwick-Rossville winner, 1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m.; Championship, 5:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6A

Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence

Games Thursday — Washburn Rural (1: 21-0) vs. Blue Valley (8: 16-6), 11 a.m.; Derby (4: 18-2) vs. Topeka High (5: 16-3), 1 p.m.; Free State (2: 20-2) vs. Olathe Northwest (7: 17-5), 3 p.m.; Mill Valley (3: 20-2) vs. Olathe North (6: 17-5), 5 p.m. Games Friday — Washburn Rural-Blue Valley winner vs. Derby-Topeka High winner, 11 a.m.; Free State-Olathe Northwest winner vs. Mill Valley-Olathe North winner, 1 p.m.; Third place, 3 p.m.; Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Maize High School

Games Thursday — Shawnee Heights (1: 19-1) vs. Lansing (8: 14-7), 11 a.m.; Blue Valley Southwest (4: 18-4) vs. Maize South (5: 18-4), 1 p.m.; Carroll (2: 20-2) vs. Emporia (7: 15-6), 3 p.m.; Goddard (3: 15-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (6: 17-5), 5 p.m. Games Friday — Shawnee Heights-Lansing winner vs. BV Southwest-Maize South winner, 11 a.m.; Carroll-Emporia winner vs. Goddard-Wichita Northwest winner, 1 p.m.; Third place, 3 p.m.; Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Bill Burke Complex, Salina

Games Thursday — Field A: Andale-Garden Plain (1: 21-1) vs. Louisburg (8: 8-14), 5 p.m.; Eudora (4: 15-5) vs. Rose Hill (5: 16-6), 7 p.m.; Field B: Augusta (2: 21-1) vs. Anderson County (7: 12-7), 5 p.m.; Clay Center (3: 19-1) vs. Paola (6: 16-6), 7 p.m. Games Friday — Field A: Andale-Garden Plain-Louisburg winner vs. Eudora-Rose Hill winner, 11 a.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.; Field B: Augusta-Anderson County winner vs. Clay Center-Paola winner, 11 a.m.; Third place, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia

Games Thursday — Field A: Cheney (1: 22-1) vs. Frontenac (8: 17-6), 5 p.m.; Kingman-Norwich (4: 20-3) vs. St. Marys (5: 19-3), 7 p.m.; Field B: Holton (2: 19-2) vs. Colby (7: 17-4), 5 p.m.; Beloit (3: 17-2) vs. Silver Lake (6: 19-4), 7 p.m. Games Friday — Field A: Cheney-Frontenac winner vs. Kingman-Norwich-St. Marys winner, 11 a.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.; Field B: Holton-Colby winner vs. Beloit-Silver Lake winner, 11 a.m.; Third place, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2-1A

At Green Sports Complex, Pratt

Games Thursday — Field A: Colgan (1: 21-2) vs. Sacred Heart (8: 13-8), 5 p.m.; Jayhawk-Linn (4: 19-2) vs. Bluestem (5: 15-4), 7 p.m.; Field B: Oskaloosa (2: 21-2) vs. Burlingame (7: 12-7), 5 p.m.; Spearville (3: 19-2) vs. Hutchinson Trinity (6: 15-7), 7 p.m. Games Friday — Field A: Colgan-Sacred Heart winner vs. Jayhawk-Linn-Bluestem winner, 11 a.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.; Field B: Oskaloosa-Burlingame winner vs. Spearville-Hutchinson Trinity winner, 11 a.m.; Third place, 1 p.m.