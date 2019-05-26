GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Lawrence 78, Olathe Northwest 57, Shawnee Mill Valley 531/2, Leavenworth 52, Gardner-Edgerton 47, Topeka Washburn Rural 32, Junction City 31, Manhattan 291/2, Blue Valley West 251/2, Blue Valley Stilwell 25, Olathe North 241/2, SM East 23, Blue Valley North 22, Dodge City 22, Hutchinson 20, Lawrence Free State 171/2, Derby 16, Olathe South 14, Garden City 13, SM North 11, Wichita West 8, SM Northwest 71/2, SM West 7, Wichita South 7, SM South 5, Wichita East 5, Olathe West 5, Wichita Campus 3, Wichita Southeast 2.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Newman, Junction City, 14.85. 2. Righter, Olathe Northwest, 15.21. 3. McKie, Olathe North, 15.62. 4. Prickett, BV Stilwell, 15.78. 5. Wilson, Dodge City, 15.80. 6. Williams, Dodge City, 16.04. 7. Jinkins, Wichita East, 16.08. 8. Turner, Olathe North, 16.17.
3,200m run—1. Shufelberger, Topeka Washburn Rural, 10:41.63. 2. Mayfield, Manhattan, 10:48.95. 3. Chu, BV West, 11:06.01. 4. Kasunic, SM North, 11:20.43. 5. Schwartzkopf, Shawnee Mill Valley, 11:29.58. 6. Wingrove, BV Stilwell, 11:32.19. 7. Dockstader, Olathe North, 11:33.26. 8. Soule, BV West, 11:36.17.
3,200m relay—1. Shawnee Mill Valley, 9:34.78. 2. Lawrence, 9:52.85. 3. BV West, 9:53.38. 4. Manhattan, 9:53.80. 5. BV North, 9:55.45. 6. Leavenworth, 10:05.79. 7. Olathe North, 10:05.87. 8. Topeka Washburn Rural, 10:12.42.
100m dash—1. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 12.04. 2. Owens, Wichita West, 12.16. 3. Ray, SM East, 12.18. 4. Harris, Lawrence, 12.27. 5. Ramos, Leavenworth, 12.32. 6. Abdul-Hameed, Derby, 12.34. 7. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 12.34. 8. Prim, SM West, 12.46.
1,600m run—1. Mayfield, Manhattan, 4:48.28. 2. Kemp, Shawnee Mill Valley, 5:07.55. 3. Stewart, Lawrence, 5:08.62. 4. Shulfelberger, Topeka Washburn Rural, 5:12.74. 5. Kasunic, SM North, 5:14.30. 6. Keeley, Manhattan, 5:14.45. 7. Strauss, BV North, 5:15.50. 8. Chu, BV West, 5:17.45.
400m relay—1. Lawrence, 48.52. 2. Olathe North, 49.19. 3. BV Stilwell, 49.62. 4. Derby, 49.66. 5. Olathe West, 49.84. 6. Olathe Northwest, 49.87. 7. Hutchinson, 49.91. 8. Wichita Southeast, 50.08.
400m dash—1. Blake, Leavenworth, 56.92. 2. Abdul-Hameed, Derby, 57.58. 3. Ramos, Leavenworth, 58.26. 4. Birney, Hutchinson, 58.29. 5. Moorehorse, Gardner-Edgerton, 58.73. 6. Patterson, SM West, 59.34. 7. Seratte, Lawrence, 59.50. 8. Cline, Olathe West, 1:00.11.
800m run—1. Shufelberger, Topeka Washburn Rural, 2:16.87. 2. Stewart, Lawrence, 2:16.87. 3. Kemp, Shawnee Mill Valley, 2:17.33. 4. Hlobik, SM East, 2:18.02. 5. Ricker, Shawnee Mill Valley, 2:19.09. 6. Schillinger, Olathe North, 2:19.32. 7. Strauss, BV North, 2:19.40. 8. Seratte, Lawrence, 2:19.72.
200m dash—1. Harris, Lawrence, 24.98. 2. Blake, Leavenworth, 25.00. 3. Ramos, Leavenworth, 25.38. 4. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 25.67. 5. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 25.85. 6. Prim, SM West, 25.86. 7. Ray, SM East, 26.05. 8. Cooper, Wichita Southeast, 26.19.
Javelin—1. Farrington, BV North, 143-5. 2. Harris, Lawrence, 129-11. 3. Comstock, Gardner-Edgerton, 129-10. 4. Bynum, Hutchinson, 127-6. 5. Unruh, Dodge City, 127-0. 6. Huggans, Wichita Campus, 124-3. 7. Scaduto, SM North, 123-3. 6. Glessner, Manhattan, 122-2.
Triple jump—1. Okoro, Dodge City, 39-93/4. 2. Childress, Lawence Free State, 39-63/4. 3. McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 39-31/2. 4. Pixton, SM Northwest, 38-81/2. 5. Savolt, Garden City, 38-41/4. 6. Hammonds, Leavenworth, 37-91/2. 7. Heller, Olathe Northwest, 36-81/2. 8. Hickerson, Lawrence, 36-7.
Discus—1. Fairley, Leavenworth, 127-8. 2. Bredehoeft, BV West, 122-7. 3. Stewart, Wichita South, 120-10. 4. Womack, SM South, 118-6. 5. Farrington, BV North, 117-11. 6. Adams, Junction City, 116-2. 7. Elliott, Shawnee Mill Valley, 114-1. 8. Smith, Shawnee Mill Valley, 113-3.
Pole vault—1. Hickerson, Lawrence, 12-3. 2. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 11-6. 3. Taggart, Topeka Washburn Rural, 10-0. 4. Pettijohn, BV Stilwell, 10-0. 5. McIntire, Gardner-Edgerton, 9-6. 6. (tie) Kopp, SM Northwest & Klusman, Olathe North, 9-0. 8. Phillips, Shawnee Mill Valley, 9-0.
Long jump—1. McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 18-3. 2. Righter, Olathe Northwest, 17-101/4. 3. Preyor, BV Stilwell, 17-4. 4. Childress, Lawrence Free State, 17-33/4. 5. Savolt, Garden City, 17-13/4. 6. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 17-1. 7. McFadden, Hutchinson, 16-93/4. 8. Allen, BV West, 16-9.
High jump—1. Righter, Olathe Northwest, 5-8. 2. Winslow, Olathe South, 5-6. 3. Hendrickson, SM East, 5-4. 4. (tie) Robinson, Lawrence Free State & Miller, Shawnee Mill Valley, 5-2. 6. (tie) Hegarty, Manhattan & DeWitt, BV West, 5-2. 8. Limon, Hutchinson, 5-2.
Shot put—1. Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 42-113/4. 2. Kaifes, Shawnee Mill Valley, 40-41/4. 3. Adams, Junction City, 40-31/2. 4. Bynum, Hutchinson, 39-111/2. 5. Jones, Junction City, 39-103/4. 6. Love, Wichita East, 39-31/4. 7. Fairley, Leavenworth, 36-91/4. 8. Stewart, Wichita South, 36-43/4.
300m hurdles—1. McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 45.79. 2. Newman, Junction City, 45.82. 3. Winslow, Olathe South, 45.98. 4. Savolt, Garden City, 46.36. 5. Christensen, SM East, 46.85. 6. Zars, Shawnee Mill Valley, 47.27. 7. Hubert, Shawnee Mill Valley, 47.50. 8. Phelps, Dodge City, 48.09.
CLASS 5A
Team scores
(Through 15 of 18 events)
Lenexa St. James 77, Wichita Carroll 67, Newton 561/2, Pittsburg 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Blue Valley Southwest 31, McPherson 281/2, Valley Center 26, DeSoto 25, Andover Central 21, Salina South 19, Maize 19, Wichita Kapaun 19, Emporia 16, Salina Central 16, Maize South 14, Shawnee Heights 13, Spring Hill 12, Topeka Seaman 10, Great Bend 8, Basehor-Linwood 7, Wichita Heights 5, Andover 4, KC Schlagle 4, Goddard 4, Bonner Springs 3, Hays 2, Lansing 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Ruddle, McPherson, 14.45. 2. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 14.82. 3. Heck, BV Southwest, 15.20. 4. Morgan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 15.38. 5. DiLollo, Andover, 15.63. 6. Raymundo, Newton, 15.68. 7. Meyer, Valley Center, 15.69. 8. Boeding, Wichita Kapaun, 16.04.
3,200m run—1. Murrow, Lenexa St. James, 11:04.87. 2. Jackson, Wichita Carroll, 11:15.15. 3. Loffredo, BV Southwest, 11:29.00. 4. Rios, Maize South, 11:37.20. 5. Schaar, Valley Center, 11:38.39. 6. Alderson, Salina South, 11:40.70. 7. Phillips, Shawnee Heights, 11:42.65. 8. Winter, Wichita Carroll, 11:47.96.
3,200m relay—1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:51.78. 2. BV Southwest, 9:52.22. 3. Andover Central, 9:56.98. 4. Lenexa St. James, 10:00.76. 5. Wichita Carroll, 10:07.29. 6. Great Bend, 10:15.88. 7. Newton, 10:29.58. 8. Salina Central, 10:30.45.
100m dash—1. Anderson, Newton, 11.81. 2. Ruddle, McPherson, 12.29. 3. Turner, Pittsburg, 12.33. 4. Burke, Valley Center, 12.44. 5. Williams, Spring Hill, 12.51. 6. Jacques, Maize South, 12.71. 7. Russell, Lenexa St. James, 12.73. 8. Nichols, Wichita Heights, 12.74.
1,600m run—1. Murrow, Lenexa St. James, 5:15.47. 2. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 5:19.14. 3. Ecord, Maize, 5:19.59. 4. Cobb, Salina Central, 5:22.48. 5. Sovereign, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:23.44. 6. Alderson, Salina South, 5:23.96. 7. Steward, Andover Central, 5:24.38. 8. Schaar, Valley Center, 5:24.45.
400m relay—1. Newton, 49.04. 2. McPherson, 49.36. 3. Valley Center, 49.91. 4. Pittsburg, 50.07. 5. Wichita Heights, 50.23. 6. Maize, 50.40. 7. KC Schlagle, 50.65. 8. Lansing, 50.67.
400m dash—1. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 57.49. 2. Robinson, Lenexa St. James, 58.78. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 59.32. 4. Wiebe, Andover Central, 1:00.58. 5. Davis, Emporia, 1:00.64. 6. Turner, BV Southwest, 1:01.38. 7. Harshaw, Andover Central, 1:01.80. 8. Jacques, Maize South, 1:01.95.
300m hurdles—1. Remsberg, Newton, 43.36. 2. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 43.55. 3. Morgan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 45.65. 4. Butterfield, Shawnee Heights, 45.98. 5. Heck, BV Southwest, 46.53. 6. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 46.75. 7. Schaffer, Hays, 47.07. 8. Sponsel, Wichita Carroll, 47.61.
800m run—1. Robinson, Lenexa St. James, 2:17.91. 2. Murrow, Lenexa St. James, 2:18.59. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 2:20.84. 4. Wiebe, Andover Central, 2:21.85. 5. Jackson, Wichita Carroll, 2:21.98. 6. Ecord, Maize, 2:22.04. 7. Esfeld, Great Bend, 2:23.00. 8. Hoddy, Valley Center, 2:23.79.
200m dash—1. Anderson, Newton, 24.86. 2. Williams, Spring Hill, 25.60. 3. Nordhus, Wichita Carroll, 25.77. 4. Jacques, Maize South, 26.06. 5. Russell, Lenexa St. James, 26.44. 6. Hohl, Wichita Carroll, 26.53. 7. Evans, KC Schlagle, 26.74. 8. Vincze, Andover Central, 26.80.
Discus—1. Fuhr, DeSoto, 125-2. 2. Geihsler, Salina Central, 122-10. 3. Russell, Topeka Seaman, 120-10. 4. Lies, Wichita Kapaun, 117-6. 5. Beam, Topeka Seaman, 113-10. 6. Rodriguez, Pittsburg, 113-8. 7. Mwangi, Newton, 110-4. 8. Hendrickson, Pittsburg, 108-8.
Long jump—1. Turner, Pittsburg, 18-13/4. 2. Remsberg, Newton, 17-71/4. 3. Butterfield, Shawnee Heights, 17-33/4. 4. Searls, DeSoto, 17-31/2. 5. Schwerdtfeger, Emporia, 16-111/2. 6. Whetstone, Bonner Springs, 16-91/2. 7. Onwugbufor, Maize, 16-33/4. 8. Meyer, Valley Center, 16-2.
Pole vault—1. Maxton, Salina South, 11-0. 2. Linn, Wichita Carroll, 10-6. 3. Burke, Valley Center, 10-6. 4. Bailey, Maize, 10-6. 5. Lowe, BV Southwest, 10-0. 6. Bell, Salina South, 10-0. 7. Collins, Salina Central, 10-0. 8. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0.
High jump—1. Robinson, Pittsburg, 5-6. 2. Wondra, Wichita Kapaun, 5-6. 3. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-2. 4. Zydlo, Basehor-Linwood, 5-2. 5. Bien, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0. 6. Maughan, Wichita Carroll, 5-0. 7. (tie) Swanson, McPherson & Regier, Newton, 5-0.
Shot put—1. Fuhr, DeSoto, 38-73/4. 2. Milleson, Emporia, 37-43/4. 3. Minniefield, Pittsburg, 35-43/4. 4. Lies, Wichita Kapaun, 35-21/4. 5. Hackerott, Goddard, 35-11/2. 6. Warren, Great Bend, 34-101/4. 7. Lally, Basehor-Linwood, 34-8. 8. Berg, McPherson, 34-73/4.
CLASS 4A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Andale 91, KC Piper 56, SM Miege 49, Augusta 39, Circle 38, Chapman 35, Baldwin 33, Paola 30, Abilene 281/2, Buhler 26, Independence 25, Pratt 23, Louisburg 23, Eudora 23, Wamego 22, Ottawa 16, Anderson County 151/2, Iola 14, Topeka Hayden 13, Wellington 10, Mulvane 9, Osawatomie 8, Tonganoxie 8, Fort Scott 6, Wichita Trinity 6, Ulysses 4, Coffeyville 3, Atchison 3, Winfield 3, Parsons 1, Rose Hill 1, Chanute 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. McGinnis, Circle, 15.05. 2. Kunkler, Iola, 15.46. 3. Reid, Anderson County, 15.99. 4. Ratner, Paola, 16.07. 5. Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 16.21. 6. Underwood, Wamego, 16.29. 7. Touchton, Tonganoxie, 16.46. 8. Rekward, Wamego, 16.62.
3,200m run—1. Briggs, Chapman, 11:10.31. 2. Hiebert, Eudora, 11.42.50. 3. Hudgeons, Paola, 11:47.94. 4. Trout, Independence, 11:55.63. 5. Lieb, Wichita Trinity, 12;10.17. 6. Collins, Atchison, 12:13.85. 7. Hoeme, Pratt, 12:18.74. 8. Trout, Independence, 12:24.08.
3,200m relay—1. Abilene, 9:53.44. 2. Buhler, 10:00.49. 3. Baldwin, 10:02.26. 4. SM Miege, 10:05.04. 5. Mulvane, 10:05.66. 6. Fort Scott, 10:12.63. 7. Eudora, 10:13.77. 8. Wichita Trinity, 10:38.08.
100m dash—1. Cook, Circle, 12.25. 2. Wilson-Stover, Independence, 12.43. 3. Vasquez, KC Piper, 12.48. 4. Carter, KC Piper, 12.50. 5. Eck, Andale, 12.50. 6. Shockley, Eudora, 12.53. 7. Bauer, Topeka Hayden, 12.56. 8. Anderson, Augusta, 12.60.
1,600m run—1. Briggs, Chapman, 5:06.18. 2. Russell, SM Miege, 5:18.93. 3. Burton, Abilene, 5:20.78. 4. Meyer, SM Miege, 5:23.87. 5. Bentley, Buhler, 5:27.34. 6. Hudgeons, Paola, 5:29.49. 7. Hiebert, Eudora, 5:36.51. 8. Moon, Mulvane, 5:37.16.
400m relay—1. KC Piper, 48.36. 2. Andale, 50.20. 3. Circle, 50.37. 4. Independence, 50.48. 5. Wamego, 50.49. 6. SM Miege, 50.56. 7. Augusta, 50.68. 8. Louisburg, 50.69.
400m dash—1. Spigle, Ottawa, 59.51. 2. Bauer, Topeka Hayden, 59.58. 3. Brown, KC Piper, 1:00.68. 4. Wright, Louisburg, 1:00.74. 5. Searcy, Tonganoxie, 1:00.83. 6. Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 1:01.15. 7. Boyle, Baldwin, 1:01.67. 8. Marlow, Parsons, 1:02.12.
300m hurdles—1. Helfrich, Pratt, 45.90. 2. Reid, Anderson County, 45.88. 3. Eck, Andale, 46.55. 4. Gassman, Louisburg, 47.52. 5. Underwood, Wamego, 47.89. 6. Anderson, Winfield, 48.06. 7. Burnett, Baldwin, 48.24. 8. Holmes, Abilene, 48.32.
800m run—1. Burton, Abilene, 2:17.03. 2. Russell, SM Miege, 2:19.85. 3. Bentley, Buhler, 2:21.17. 4. Meyer, SM Miege, 2:25.09. 5. Russell, Mulvane, 2:25.81. 6. Beth, Fort Scott, 2:25.82. 7. Gordon, Independence, 2:26.65. 8. Scheufler, Wichita Trinity, 2:27.21.
200m dash—1. Cook, Circle, 26.28. 2. Hallmark, Augusta, 26.29. 3. Vasquez, KC Piper, 26.43. 4. Brown, KC Piper, 26.71. 5. Helfrich, Pratt, 26.73. 6. Spigle, Ottawa, 27.01. 7. Wright, Louisburg, 27.07. 8. Gray, Andale, 27.08.
High jump—1. Cantu, Augusta, 5-4. 2. Carter, KC Piper, 5-2. 3. Rasmussen, Pratt, 5-2. 4. Pettay, Wamego, 5-2. 5. Oglevie, Ulysses, 5-0. 6. Thakker, Eudora, 5-0. 7. Duncan, Circle, 5-0. 8. Perico, SM Miege, 5-0.
Long jump—1. Simmons, KC Piper, 17-1/2. 2. Perico, SM Miege, 16-7. 3. Meyers, SM Miege, 16-51/2. 4. Lindenmeyer, Baldwin, 16-23/4. 5. Kunkler, Iola, 16-1. 6. Bauer, Topeka Hayden, 16-3/4. 7. Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 15-103/4. 8. Wright, Louisburg, 15-101/2.
Shot put—1. Rhodes, Augusta, 41-33/4. 2. Seidl, Osawatomie, 39-73/4. 3. Fairchild, Andale, 37-41/4. 4. Kurtz, Baldwin, 37-31/4. 5. Gray, Paola, 36-41/4. 6. Collins, Coffeyville, 36-33/4. 7. Helman, Iola, 35-61/4. 8. Hoover, Pratt, 35-13/4.
Triple jump—1. Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 35-83/4. 2. Engelland, Buhler, 35-21/4. 3. Schlup, Paola, 34-1. 4. Pettay, Wamego, 33-83/4. 5. Hein, Andale, 33-8. 6. Lies, Andale, 33-11/4. 7. Murray, Andale, 33-0. 8. Thrush, Rose Hill, 33-0.
Pole vault—1. Eck, Andale, 12-0. 2. Cates, Andale, 11-6. 3. Liby, Andale, 11-0. 4. Manley, Eudora, 10-6. 5. Graham, Louisburg, 10-0. 6. LeGrand, Wellington, 10-9. 7. (tie) Reid, Anderson County & Cooper, Abilene, 9-6.
Discus—1. Anderson, Andale, 131-3. 2. Rhodes, Augusta, 126-8. 3. McCorkle, Wellington, 120-2. 4. Fairchild, Andale, 119-5. 5. Gagnebin, Paola, 112-10. 6. Johnson, Ottawa, 108-1. 7. McCoy, Tonganoxie, 106-4. 8. Cranor, Chanute, 105-7.
Javelin—1. Fairchild, Andale, 156-11. 2. Marx, Andale, 138-7. 3. Kurtz, Baldwin, 136-4. 4. Moore, Louisburg, 131-9. 5. Wilson, Independence, 129-0. 6. Suther, Chapman, 124-8. 7. Kuehl, Paola, 121-8. 8. Meyer, Wellington, 120-3.
CLASS 3A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Nemaha Central 72, Cheney 51, Smoky Valley 42, Chaparral 35, Phillipsburg 29, Riverton 28, Norton 28, Scott City 24, Haven 24, Cimarron 21, TMP-Marian 19, Riley County 19, Council Grove 17, Colby 15, Girard 13, Hesston 13, Clay Center 12, Sabetha 12, Santa Fe Trail 12, Burlington 11, West Franklin 11, Russell 10, Silver Lake 9, Hoisington 9, Wellsville 8, Caney 8, Concordia 8, Hiawatha 7, Pleasant Ridge 7, Erie 6, Beloit 6, St. Marys 5, Southeast of Saline 5, Fredonia 4, Frontenac 4, Perry-Lecompton 4, Osage City 4, Kingman 4, Prairie View 2, Baxter Springs 2, Larned 2, Holton 1, Royal Valley 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Needham, Cheney, 14.93. 2. Peters, Smoky Valley, 15.33. 3. Aikins, Erie, 15.67. 4. Francis, Chaparral, 15.77. 5. Sanders, Hoisington, 16.01. 6. Stephan, Girard, 16.11. 7. Geiger, Hiawatha, 16.23. 8. Schwinn, Pleasant Ridge, 16.79.
3,200m relay—1. Cimarron, 10:00.42. 2. Sabetha, 10:06.01. 3. Scott City, 10:06.51. 4. Colby, 10:11.85. 5. Smoky Valley, 10:14.65. 6. Kingman, 10:15.99. 7. TMP-Marian, 10:16.76. 8. Osage City, 10:23.97.
100m dash—1. Price, Riverton, 12.39. 2. Kramer, Nemaha Central, 12.43. 3. Carlson, Council Grove, 12.44. 4. Mead, Santa Fe Trail, 12.47. 5. Braun, Norton, 12.55. 6. Peters, Smoky Valley, 12.62. 7. Beach, Phillipsburg, 12.66. 8. Yoder, Hesston, 12.76.
1,600m run—1. Kats, Norton, 5:27.22. 2. McDaniel, Wellsville, 5:29.64. 3. Larson, Clay Center, 5:29.80. 4. Hoskinson, Haven, 5:34.57. 5. Reno, Cheney, 5:35.09. 6. Hawkins, Scott City, 5:35.67. 7. Burks, Beloit, 5:36.88. 8. Peterson, Frontenac, 5:42.74.
400m relay—1. Cheney, 49.95. 2. Phillipsburg, 50.04. 3. Council Grove, 50.18. 4. Hesston, 50.45. 5. Girard, 50.85. 6. Nemaha Central, 50.93. 7. St. Marys, 51.01. 8. Royal Valley, 51.17.
400m dash—1. Price, Riverton, 56.74. 2. Wahlmeier, Concordia, 59.76. 3. Rose, Smoky Valley, 1:00.38. 4. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 1:00.38. 5. Weathers, Scott City, 1:00.48. 6. Kaiser, Hesston, 1:00.53. 7. Doebele, Burlington, 1:01.43. 8. Parks, Holton, 1:01.86.
300m hurdles—1. Needham, Cheney, 44.79. 2. Francis, Chaparral, 45.49. 3. Schwinn, Pleasant Ridge, 47.55. 4. Weaver, Haven, 47.95. 5. Stephan, Girard, 48.11. 6. Haxton, Smoky Valley, 48.44. 7. Wilson, Baxter Springs, 48.57. 8. Kuhlmann, Burlington, 48.76.
800m run—1. Paramore, Haven, 2:22.99. 2. Leach, West Franklin, 2:24.14. 3. Bartlett, Cimarron, 2:24.24. 4. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 2:24.64. 5. Lukert, Sabetha, 2:24.69. 6. Peterson, Frontenac, 2:26.00. 7. Kats, Norton, 2:26.24. 8. Eslinger, Chaparral, 2:26.37.
200m dash—1. Kramer, Nemaha Central, 25.84. 2. Price, Riverton, 25.98. 3. Francis, Chaparral, 26.09. 4. Carlson, Council Grove, 26.17. 5. Needham, Cheney, 26.32. 6. Engelbert, Norton, 26.42. 7. Braun, Norton, 26.74. 8. Beach, Phillipsburg, 26.79.
Pole vault—1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 12-8. 2. Rogers, Caney, 10-6. 3. (tie) North, Silver Lake, Schmidt, Hoisington & Bebermeyer, Chaparral, 10-6. 6. Vulgamore, Scott City, 10-6. 7. Spangler, Beloit, 10-0. 8. Huhman, Kingman, 10-0.
Javelin—1. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 146-9. 2. Scott, Nemaha Central, 134-8. 3. Macke, Nemaha Central, 130-3. 4. McEwen, Norton, 129-0. 5. Paramore, Haven, 125-11. 6. Brummett, Riley County, 125-10. 7. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 119-4. 8. McCain, Prairie View, 119-4.
Long jump—1. Nichol, Russell, 17-6. 2. Doebele, Burlington, 16-101/2. 3. Kramer, Nemaha Central, 16-91/2. 4. Wilson, Cimarron, 16-3. 5. Wolf, TMP-Marian, 16-1. 6. Peters, Smoky Valley, 16-0. 7. Braun, Norton, 15-111/2. 8. Fike, Rock Creek, 15-11.
High jump—1. Swartz, Chaparral, 5-4. 2. Amsink, Cheney, 5-2. 3. Romme, TMP-Marian, 5-0. 4. Yost, TMP-Marian, 5-0. 5. Stone, Perry-Lecompton, 5-0. 6. (tie) Wichman, St. Marys, Schlautman, TMP-Marian & Leiker, Larned, 5-0.
Shot put—1. Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 43-11/2. 2. Burton, Riley County, 40-7. 3. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 38-51/2. 4. Chitty, Southeast of Saline, 38-4. 5. Richardson, Hesston, 38-1. 6. Flory, West Franklin, 36-41/2. 7. Cullen, Girard, 36-31/4. 8. Scott, Nemaha Central, 35-51/2.
CLASS 2A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Garden Plain 631/2, Bennington 47, Bluestem 33, Sterling 32, Sedgwick 31, Ellis 28, Plainville 271/2, Valley Heights 27, KC Christian 26, Trego 24, Jefferson North 22, Marion 22, Sublette 20, Wabaunsee 20, Smith Center 19, Ellinwood 19, Jayhawk Linn 16, Hoxie 16, Republic County 13, Hillsboro 13, Jackson Heights 12, Ellsworth 12, Ness City 12, Olathe Heritage Christian 11, Pittsburg Colgan 10, Medicine Lodge 10, Uniontown 9, Northern Heights 8, Goessel 8, Shawnee Maranatha 71/2, Herington 6, Oakley 6, Central Heights 4, Rossville 4, Humboldt 4, Ell-Saline 4, Conway Springs 4, Syracuse 3, West Elk 2, Stanton County 2, Canton-Galva 2, Meade 1, Oskaloosa 1, Remington 1, Sacred Heart 1, Hutchinson Trinity 1/2.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Catlin, Garden Plain, 15.78. 2. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 15.90. 3. McIntyre, Herington, 15.91. 4. Kaiser, Plainville, 16.31. 5. Stanley, Bennington, 16.46. 6. Morris, Sterling, 17.02. 7. Jensik, Republic County, 17.36. 8. Moddelmog, Canton-Galva, 18.65.
3,200m relay—1. Bennington, 10:05.53. 2. Hoxie, 10:22.17. 3. Valley Heights, 10:23.27. 4. Jackson Heights, 10:24.28. 5. Jefferson North, 10:30.55. 6. Smith Center, 10:36.40. 7. Central Heights, 10:37.40. 8. Meade, 10:40.13.
100m dash—1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 12.48. 2. Thompson, Sedgwick, 12.59. 3. Greeson, Sublette, 12.61. 4. Downing, Bennington, 12.76. 5. Leiker, Ellsworth, 12.82. 6. Riley, Syracuse, 12.88. 7. Howard, Uniontown, 12.90. 8. Waldschmidt, Ellis, 12.91.
1,600m run—1. Giefer, Trego, 5:18.36. 2. Wagner, KC Christian, 5:22.83. 3. Dawson, Jayhawk Linn, 5:25.96. 4. Johnson, Bennington, 5:28.57. 5. Grimmett, Marion, 5:28.81. 6. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 5:32.77. 7. Allison, Oakley, 5:36.01. 8. Hammeke, Ellinwood, 5:38.75.
400m relay—1. Garden Plain, 50.05. 2. Bennington, 51.57. 3. Ellis, 51.77. 4. Jefferson North, 51.95. 5. Sterling, 51.96. 6. Shawnee Maranatha, 52.36. 7. Marion, 52.48. 8. Sacred Heart, 52.69.
400m dash—1. Dewey, Plainville, 58.31. 2. Waldschmidt, Ellis, 59.36. 3. Leiker, Ellsworth, 1:00.31. 4. Benally, Olathe Heritage Christian, 1:00.64. 5. Frisbie, Ell-Saline, 1:01.35. 6. Puetz, Garden Plain, 1:01.43. 7. Brown, Central Heights, 1:02.11. 8. Adams, Oskaloosa, 1:03.44.
300m hurdles—1. Stanley, Bennington, 46.76. 2. Jensik, Republic County, 47.03. 3. Howard, Uniontown, 47.18. 4. Carson, Pittsburg Colgan, 47.77. 5. Catlin, Garden Plain, 48.04. 6. Kaiser, Plainville, 48.11. 7. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 48.25. 8. Morris, Sterling, 49.06.
800m run—1. Dawson, Jayhawk Linn, 2:19.52. 2. Eck, Ellis, 2:19.91. 3. Little, Jackson Heights, 2:23.18. 4. Klepper, Ellinwood, 2:25.09. 5. Wagner, KC Christian, 2:25.70. 6. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 2:26.05. 7. Grimmett, Marion, 2:26.18. 8. Allison, Oakley, 2:26.43.
200m dash—1. Hammond, Garden Plain, 26.05. 2. Greeson, Sublette, 26.16. 3. Benally, Olathe Heritage Christian, 26.29. 4. Waldschmidt, Ellis, 26.37. 5. Dewey, Plainville, 26.52. 6. Thompson, Sedgwick, 26.64. 7. Downing, Bennington, 26.77. 8. Howard, 27.14.
Javelin—1. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 129-11. 2. Hutchinson, Smith Center, 129-7. 3. Epperson, Ness City, 124-2. 4. Berens, Hillsboro, 123-3. 5. Lange, Conway Springs, 122-1. 6. Wilber, Republic County, 118-11. 7. Barber, Wabaunsee, 118-3. 8. Raborn, Jackson Heights, 117-11.
Pole vault—1. Baliel, Marion, 10-6. 2. Frieling, Smith Center, 10-6. 3. (tie) Gorges, Garden Plain & Madden, Sterling, 9-6. 5. (tie) Stanley, Bennington, Regnier, Marion & Schmalz, Jefferson North, 8-0. 8. Shubert, Trego, 9-0.
Triple jump—1. Schutter, Wabaunsee, 36-4. 2. Rowland, Sterling, 36-11/4. 3. Lovesee, Bluestem, 35-11. 4. Piccini, Pittsburg Colgan, 34-111/4. 5. Johnson, Humboldt, 34-61/4. 6. Smith, Garden Plain, 34-41/2. 7. Gillespie, West Elk, 34-2. 8. Moddelmog, Canton-Galva, 33-11.
Long jump—1. Masters, Bluestem, 17-13/4. 2. Schutter, Wabaunsee, 16-61/2. 3. Rowland, Sterling, 16-23/4. 4. Lovesee, Bluestem, 16-21/2. 5. Miller, KC Christian, 16-21/4. 6. Greeson, Sublette, 16-21/4. 7. Campbell, Hoxie, 16-13/4. 8. Hess, Marion, 15-53/4.
Discus—1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 131-4. 2. Massey, Northern Heights, 124-11. 3. Lovesee, Bluestem, 123-11. 4. Staab, Plainville, 123-10. 5. Ward, Ellinwood, 117-7. 6. Saunders, Hillsboro, 116-5. 7. Vermetten, Valley Heights, 115-2. 8. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 110-0.
Shot put—1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 39-2. 2. Puetz, Garden Plain, 39-11/2. 3. Epperson, Ness City, 38-51/2. 4. Saunders, Hillsboro, 37-81/4. 5. Ward, Ellinwood, 37-53/4. 6. Martinez, Sublette, 37-21/2. 7. Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 36-103/4. 8. Gillum, Rossville, 36-93/4.
CLASS 1A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Lincoln 59, Kiowa County 49, Centralia 42, Frankfort 37, Berean Academy 34, Moundridge 30, Rolla 30, Northern Valley 30, Hanover 27, Kinsley 23, Norwich 20, Osborne 19, Washington County 15, Olpe 14, St. John 11, Central Christian 10, Satanta 10, Ashland 9, Troy 9, South Gray 8, Madison 8, Marais des Cygnes 8, Elyria Christian 8, Hope 8, Golden Plains 7, Ingalls 7, White City 6, Marmaton Valley 6, Little River 6, South Central 6, Solomon 5, Waverly 5, Pawnee Heights 5, Weskan 41/2, St. John’s Beloit 41/2, Sedan 4, Bucklin 4, Crest 4, Tipton 4, Macksville 4, Quinter 3, Pike Valley 3, Pretty Prairie 3, Attica 3, Chase County 3, Hill City 2, Thunder Ridge 2, Minneola 1, Doniphan West 1, Spearville 1, Lakeside 1, Natoma 1.
Individual results
100m hurdles—1. Conway, Osborne, 15.12. 2. Baird, Northern Valley, 15.29. 3. Gleason, Kinsley, 15.66. 4. Green, Moundridge, 15.77. 5. Hart, Rolla, 16.01. 6. Dressman, Frankfort, 16.20. 7. Ast, Ingalls, 16.40. 8. Boykin, Washington County, 16.74.
3,200m relay—1. Lincoln, 10:03.22. 2. Berean Academy, 10:15.05. 3. Kiowa County, 10:31.67. 4. Olpe, 10:35.39. 5. Tipton, 10:36.04. 6. Chase County, 10:38.91. 7. Frankfort, 10:42.06. 8. Pretty Prairie, 10:42.67.
100m dash—1. O’Quinn, Moundridge, 12.40. 2. Heinson, Kiowa County, 12.53. 3. Poe, Norwich, 12.55. 4. Ebert, Frankfort, 12.66. 5. Kramer, Centralia, 12.74. 6. Conway, Osborne, 12.81. 7. Jackson, Satanta, 12.96. 8. Griffith, Marmaton Valley, 13.09.
1,600m run—1. Vath, Lincoln, 5:23.81. 2. Roepke, Washington County, 5:24.05. 3. Topham, Berean Academy, 5:31.52. 4. Smith, St. John, 5:41.12. 5. Smith, Olpe, 5:41.49. 6. Harris, Ashland, 5:41.65. 7. Frame, Kinsley, 5:41.68. 8. Barten, Hope, 5:43.38.
400m relay—1. Frankfort, 50.44. 2. Centralia, 50.90. 3. Hanover, 51.35. 4. Elyria Christian, 51.37. 5. Moundridge, 51.68. 6. Golden Plains, 51.81. 7. Berean Academy, 52.09. 8. Lakeside, 52.09.
400m dash—1. Baird, Northern Valley, 58.39. 2. Donley, Lincoln, 58.91. 3. Jackson, Satanta, 59.68. 4. Heinson, Kiowa County, 1:00.57. 5. Foster, Waverly, 1:00.65. 6. Rhodes, Kiowa County, 1:01.11. 7. Peters, Elyria Christian, 1:01.20. 8. Stoll, Golden Plains, 1:01.22.
300m hurdles—1. Gleason, Kinsley, 45.13. 2. Baird, Northern Valley, 45.38. 3. Zimmerman, Little River, 46.84. 4. Ast, Ingalls, 47.99. 5. Sears, Sedan, 48.30. 6. Hokanson, Bucklin, 48.52. 7. White, Pretty Prairie, 49.34. 8. Green, Moundridge, 49.37.
800m run—1. Donley, Lincoln, 2:24.15. 2. Wiebe, Berean Academy, 2:27.69. 3. Roepke, Washington County, 2:58.56. 4. Vath, Lincoln, 2:28.58. 5. Billings, Crest, 2:28.96. 6. Carlson, Pawnee Heights, 2:29.23. 7. Zimmerman, Berean Academy, 2:29.31. 8. Williams, Doniphan West, 2:29.35.
200m dash—1. O’Quinn, Moundridge, 25.72. 2. Heinson, Kiowa County, 25.94. 3. Poe, Norwich, 25.95. 4. Gleason, Kinsley, 26.16. 5. Baird, Northern Valley, 26.30. 6. Kramer, Centralia, 26.31. 7. Jackson, Satanta, 26.62. 8. Ebert, Frankfort, 26.69.
High jump—1. Hart, Rolla, 5-2. 2. Farrow, Madison, 5-2. 3. Jellison, South Central, 5-2. 4. Webb, Solomon, 5-2. 5. Smith, Macksville, 5-0. 6. Stock, Troy, 5-0. 7. Stauffer, Thunder Ridge, 5-0. 8. Froese, Elyria Christian, 4-10.
Triple jump—1. Doebele, Hanover, 36-10. 2. Hart, Rolla, 36-1/4. 3. Zabokrtsky, Hanover, 35-9. 4. Griffith, Marmaton Valley, 35-81/2. 5. Chrissman, St. John, 34-71/2. 6. Gruenbacher, Quinter, 34-61/4. 7. Becker, Centralia, 34-3. 8. Hornback, Minneola, 34-11/2.
Pole vault—1. Schmitz, Centralia, 11-0. 2. Melton, Kiowa County, 10-6. 3. Armstrong, Frankfort, 9-6. 4. (tie) Dubbert, St. John’s Beloit & See, Weskan, 9-0. 6. Dark, Attica, 9-0. 7. Doran, St. John, 8-6. 8. Birney, Bucklin, 8-6.
Shot put—1. Bartlett, Central Christian, 38-13/4. 2. Rhodes, Norwich, 38-1/4. 3. Lee, White City, 37-3/4. 4. Lueger, Centralia, 36-61/4. 5. Thomas, Kiowa County35-93/4. 6. Brockmeier, Hope, 35-3. 7. Walbeck, Marais des Cygnes, 35-23/4. 8. Brown, Osborne, 34-21/2.