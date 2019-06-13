There's no summer off for the McPherson High School volleyball team as the Bullpups completed their training camp on Tuesday, and the varsity team put on a strong performance at the Andale tournament. In result, the Bullpup volleyball team are the Great Plains Federal Credit Union Team of the Week, presented by the McPherson Sentinel.

Compared to last season, the Bullpups have more depth with not only veterans and incoming freshmen, but also players who sidelined all of last year. Bullpups Head Coach Christy Doile likes the improvements her Lady Pups have been making.

How Doile ran her summer program dividing the varsity and junior varsity equally. The varsity players would compete in summer tournaments at their level. Last weekend, the McPherson red team went undefeated at Andale, defeating Andale Black, Andale Gold, Garden Plain Black, Wellington, Circle and McPherson White led by Cassie Cooks Taylor Casebeer and Katie Berg.

"The sophomores seem a bit older and smoother.....seem a bit more comfortable in comparison to last year's team camp," Doile said. "It's nice to see Andrea Sweat, Hailey Henson and Lexi Kynaston returning from injuries and illness. They all three missed the entire 2018 season. Cassie (Cooks) is our go-to vocal leader at the moment. Adding Sweat back to the line-up, we are even taller than last season."

The Bullpups are now focusing on the Speed, Power Strength program before their next showcase. On June 18, they host Emporia State University, and an invitational the next day. Then they report to Team Camp in Washburn on June 21-22 and return home to host a scrimmage with Kansas State University on June 24.

