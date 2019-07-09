Gary Woodland's recent United States Open golf victory was a source of pride for local residents, with Woodland's three-stroke win giving the area a big dose of positive nationwide publicity.

But while the Shawnee Heights product's major championship may have been the biggest single sports achievement in Topeka/Shawnee County history, it was not the first time that a local athlete has put the capital city on the national map.

Here, in the first of a two-part series, is a list of some of the top individual achievements by local athletes over the years. In part two we'll take a look at some of the top team accomplishments involving local stars.

Contact Rick Peterson at rpeterson@cjonline or @peterson_rick on Twitter with others you think belong on this list.

INDIVIDUAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS

1. GARY WOODLAND — The Shawnee Heights graduate won the 2019 United States Open golf championship by three strokes, his first major victory and fourth win since earning a spot on the PGA Tour in 2009.

2. MARGARET MURDOCK — Murdock, a Hayden graduate, tied for the gold medal and was awarded the silver in the 1976 Summer Olympic Games for the United States in shooting. Murdock set 13 world records over her career.

3. CHRIS BARNES — Barnes, a Topeka High graduate, was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in 2018, was the PBA Player of the Year in 2007-2008 and has won 19 PBA tournament titles, including the U.S. Open, the PBA World Championship and the PBA Tournament of Champions.

4. MELVIN DOUGLAS — A Highland Park graduate, Douglas won back to back NCAA individual wrestling titles for Oklahoma and went on to earn spots on two United States Olympic teams.

5. KEN BERRY — The Washburn Rural graduate earned a place on the 1967 American League All-Star team for the Chicago White Sox. Berry also earned two AL Gold Gloves in 1970 and 1972.

6. PRESTON CARRINGTON — Carrington, a Topeka High grad and former Wichita State standout, finished fifth in the long jump for the U.S. track and field team in the 1972 Olympics.

7. LON KRUGER — The Silver Lake native starred at Kansas State, earning Big Eight basketball player of the year honors in back-to-back seasons. Also a very successful college coach, Kruger has taken Florida and Oklahoma to Final Four appearances.

8. MARILYNN SMITH — Born in Topeka, Smith, who died earlier this year, was one of 13 founding members of the LPGA in 1950. Smith won two major championships and 21 LPGA titles overall and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

9. SHARA STAFFORD — Stafford, a Topeka High graduate, was a 13-time NCAA All-American while swimming at Florida and Missouri, swimming on the Gators’ national-champion 200 free relay and helping Florida win the NCAA team title in the 2009-2010 season.

10. BOB BENOIT — A Seaman grad and current Viking bowling coach, Benoit bowled the first perfect 300 game in a nationally-televised PBA title match in 1988 and won four PBA tournament championships overall.

11. AARON CROW — His Major League Baseball career was derailed by injuries, but not before the Washburn Rural graduate and Missouri product represented the Kansas City Royals in the 2011 All-Star Game.

12. KYLE WEEMS — The Highland Park graduate was named Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball player of the year as a junior for Missouri State in 2011 and was a first-team All-Missouri Valley pick two straight seasons.

13. JUDY DYER — The Topeka High graduate and Texas Southern Hall of Famer competed for the U.S. track and field team in the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games.

14. ALBERT GUARDADO — Guardado grew up in California, but his family had moved to Topeka when he made the 1996 United State Olympic boxing team and competed in the Atlanta Olympic Games.

15. DANIEL CNOSSEN — A Shawnee Heights graduate, the former Navy SEAL won a biathlon gold medal in the 2018 Winter Paralympics and earned six medals overall in that competition.

16. SHERI NORRIS — The Topeka West graduate was a three-time women’s tennis All-American at Arizona State and played as a pro in several of the world’s biggest tournaments, including Wimbledon.

17. TANNER GARDNER — A two-time undefeated state wrestling champion at Shawnee Heights, Gardner went on to become a three-time NCAA All-American at Stanford.

18. BRUCE HILL — A Shawnee Heights graduate, the late Hill was named the 1975 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year and competed in NASCAR’s premier series through 1980.

19. STEVE TILFORD — The late Tilford was a Topeka High graduate who won five Mountain Bike world championships and four U.S. championships in cyclo-cross.

20. SHANNON SUDDARTH — Suddarth was a six-time high school swimming champion at Hayden before earning All-America honors nine times at Notre Dame.

Up next: City/area athletes who have made their mark as part of noteworthy team achievements.