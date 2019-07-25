LAWRENCE — The Big 12/SEC Challenge men’s basketball lineup has been officially revealed.

Kansas will play host to Tennessee and Kansas State will travel to Alabama as part of the 10-game showdown between the pair of Power Five conferences, the leagues revealed Thursday. Set for Jan. 25, this year’s seventh overall installment marks the fifth consecutive year where every game will take place on the same day.

Other matchups include Baylor at Florida; Iowa State at Auburn; Mississippi State at Oklahoma; Oklahoma State at Texas A&M; TCU at Arkansas; LSU at Texas; Kentucky at Texas Tech; and Missouri at West Virginia. Every game is scheduled to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, with ESPN College GameDay set for one of the locations.

KU, which has an all-time record of 4-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, fell at Kentucky in last year’s iteration, 71-63. The Jayhawks did, however, pick up a neutral court victory over Tennessee, 87-81 in overtime, on Nov. 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Dedric Lawson scored 24 points, Devon Dotson 17 and Lagerald Vick 15 to power KU to the win in the NIT Season Tip-Off finals.

K-State, meanwhile, is 3-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with the Wildcats’ 65-53 defeat last year at Texas A&M a low point of a season that went on to produce a share of the Big 12 regular season championship. Bruce Weber’s squad shot 32.8 percent from the field in that setback to the Aggies, but it turned out to be the only setback sandwiched inside a pivotal nine-game conference winning streak for the Wildcats.

KU holds a 3-1 all-time record against Tennessee, while K-State is 2-1 against Alabama.

The Big 12 holds a 35-25 overall advantage in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, taking the event trophy back last season after earning a 6-4 edge. The league also won in 2014, '15 and '16, with the lone tie coming in '17.