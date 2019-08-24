Action by the Shawnee County Commission was deferred until Aug. 29 on the removal of Eurasian watermilfoil from Lake Shawnee to allow time for discussion by members of the public.

Commissioner Kevin Cook said he had been contacted by several Parks and Rec Advisory Board members after two articles were published in The Topeka Capital-Journal about the issue. He said the board members asked for the item to be deferred until they could meet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Shawnee North Community Center, 300 N.E. 43rd St in Topeka, to discuss the positives and negatives of the chemical treatment using a fluridone herbicide called Sonar, a product of SePRO Corporation that controls aquatic vegetation considered problematic.

“This has been a fairly routine item, and still probably would be a fairly routine item, except for members of the public now saying there may be some benefits for fishing,” Cook said. “Again, just to make sure there’s public disclosure and our advisory board members are participating in this issue, I would ask for deferral until the 29th.”

Commissioner Bob Archer seconded the motion, adding, “That’s a great idea.”

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is seeking to bid out the treatment process for $130,000. Longtime outdoors writer Ned Kehde, of Lawrence, has suggested manual or mechanical removal as an alternative.

Kehde became vocal about the issue earlier this year when Douglas County decided to stop using the herbicide Ecomazapyr to kill vegetation after 20 trees died near the shoreline of Lone Star Lake, apparently of herbicide poisoning after the waters rose above their normal levels. However, that county continues to use another herbicide, Navigate, to control Eurasian milfoil.

Kehde said the lake was recently treated with the herbicide, just days before more heavy rains sent overflow containing the chemical rapidly coursing into Washington Creek, which flows into the Wakarusa River and, eventually, the Kansas River.

“It is very likely indeed that some of that poison is being distributed into those streams and rivers, which might adversely affect our fellow citizens who abide along those waterways,” Kehde said in an email he sent to the Douglas County Commission.

Likewise, Lake Shawnee’s overflow is deposited from its spillway into Deer Creek, which connects to the Kansas River via Shunga Creek. The Kansas River, also known as the Kaw, flows east into the Missouri River, which connects with the Mississippi River before being deposited into the Atlantic Ocean in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kehde said Eurasian watermilfoil actually has some benefit to bass anglers, as the fish use the weeds as cover.

“I have been an angler since 1948,” Kehde said, “and across those many years and around the many waterways where I have pursued largemouth bass and smallmouth bass, I have found that Eurasian milfoil has been a godsend to those reservoirs that are blessed to have it growing upon its underwater terrains.”

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism district fisheries biologist Richard Sanders, also of Lawrence, said in an article published last Sunday that he recommended controlling Eurasian watermilfoil, as it can become too abundant and can interfere with lake-user activities. He said mechanical or manual means of removal were possible but would require removing any cut Eurasian watermilfoil plant to keep from spreading the vegetation through fragmentation. He said herbicide is generally less labor intensive as a means of removal.

Kehde also contended that during past applications, significant patches of American water willows were killed, as were burgeoning patches of American pondweed, coontail and bushy pondweed, which were not invasive species.

KCT make-up tourney slated

The Kansas Crappie Trail is hosting a make-up fishing tournament Sept. 7 at Melvern Reservoir.

Registration begins at 5:30 a.m. at Eisenhower State Park's west ramp, with takeoff at safe light.

The tournament was originally scheduled for May 25 but postponed because of high water conditions.

Entry is $80 per boat, with no more than two people per boat. The event is a single-pole, artificial baits-only tournament, with the top three spots and big fish paid. Weigh-in will be at 2 p.m. at the ramp.

For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481.

Catfish Chasers event moved, shortened

The two-day Catfish Chasers fishing tournament originally scheduled for Perry Reservoir next month has been relocated and dropped down to just a single day.

The tournament will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Melvern Reservoir. Check-in and weigh-in will be at the east ramp at Eisenhower State Park. The entry fee is $125.

For more information, call David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or Craig Collings at 816-261-9353 or visit http://www.catfishchasers.com/.