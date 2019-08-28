A trio of city volleyball teams earned a preseason top 10 designation when the Kansas Volleyball Association released its preseason rankings on Wednesday.

Hayden, third in Class 4A last year after capturing three straight Class 4A Division II crowns, was the highest-ranked city team. The Wildcats will start the year No. 3 behind defending champion Miege and Andale, which was fourth a year ago.

Seaman, which finished as a regional runner-up to DeSoto a year ago, opens the season ranked No. 4 in Class 5A. The Vikings come in behind Aquinas, Lansing and St. James Academy, last year's top-three teams at state, with St. James the defending champion and Aquinas runner-up.

Washburn Rural, which placed fourth in Class 6A last year, is ranked No. 10 in 6A to start this season. Blue Valley, which was second at state last year to Lawrence, is No. 1 in 6A.

Three area teams claimed the No. 1 rankings in 3A, 2A and 1A.

Defending Class 3A champion Silver Lake is ranked No. 1 in 3A to start this season, returning a number of starters from its title squad. The Eagles are one of six area teams ranked in 3A, with Royal Valley No. 2, Holton No. 7, West Franklin No. 8, Concordia No. 9 and Nemaha Central No. 10.

Wabaunsee, which finished runner-up in Class 2A last year, holds down the No. 1 spot in the preseason this year. Valley Heights is No. 6 and Jefferson North is No. 7.

Perennial Class 1A champion Centralia finds itself atop the 1A rankings again this year. The Panthers saw longtime coach Kimbrook Tennal retire, but return a handful of key starters for new coach Nick Evans. Rural Vista is ranked No. 7.

KVA PRESEASON RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1. Blue Valley; 2. Olathe Northwest; 3. Gardner-Edgerton; 4. Free State; 5. Blue Valley West; 6. Mill Valley; 7. Blue Valley North; 8. SM Northwest; 9. Garden City; 10. Washburn Rural.

CLASS 5A

1. Aquinas; 2. Lansing; 3. St. James Academy; 4. Seaman; 5. Carroll; 6. Bonner Springs; 7. Andover; 8. Spring Hill; 9. Goddard; 10. Blue Valley Southwest.

CLASS 4A

1. Miege; 2. Andale; 3. Hayden; 4. Louisburg; 5. Wichita Trinity; 6. Independence; 7. Nickerson; 8. Ulysses; 9. Abilene; 10. Circle.

CLASS 3A

1. Silver Lake; 2. Royal Valley; 3. Beloit; 4. Hesston; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Frontenac; 7. Holton; 8. West Franklin; 9. Concordia; 10. Nemaha Central.

CLASS 2A

1. Wabaunsee; 2. Smith Center; 3. Sedgwick; 4. Garden Plain; 5. Colgan; 6. Valley Heights; 7. Jefferson North; 8. Ellinwood; 9. Maranatha; 10. WaKeeney.

CLASS 1A

1. Centralia; 2. Spearville; 3. Moundridge; 4. Little River; 5. Chetopa; 6. Central-Burden; 7. Rural Vista; 8. Thunder Ridge; 9. Otis-Bison; 10. Beloit-St. John's.