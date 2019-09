Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette's Sports Editor, Charles Chaney predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area. Here are Week 1’s predictions:

Class 5A

Andover 31, GREAT BEND 22

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 24, Augusta 21

Chanute 28, CIRCLE 14

EL DORADO 30, Independence 16

CLEARWATER 34, Rose Hill 7

Class 2A

DOUGLASS 22, Wichita Independent 14

SEDGWICK 40, Remington-Whitewater 12

Class 1A Eureka 38, BLUESTEM 16

8-MAN DIVISION I

Udall 60, FLINT HILLS 6

HOME TEAM IN CAPS