The Topeka Pilots were victims of a bunch of Bull on Friday night in their season opener.

Locked in a tense seesaw battle with the Corpus Christi IceRays, the Pilots saw Noah Bull force overtime with a goal late in the third period and brother Shane Bull follow with another tally 2:34 into the extra session as the IceRays rallied for a 4-3 victory at Stormont Vail Events Center.

Topeka (0-0-1) had the momentum after scoring twice early in the third period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and take a 3-2 lead.

The Pilots' lead stood until late in the third period when Noah Bull’s fluttering shot beat goaltender Max Karlenzig to even the score at 3. Shane Bull's game-winner in overtime gave the forward a hat trick and spoiled a resilient effort from the Pilots.

“I thought we definitely played a strong game,” Pilots coach Simon Watson said. “I thought our compete and structure definitely improved as the game went on. Of course, you want to get two points, but I thought our guys fought the way we wanted.”

Corpus Christi got off to an early lead, with Shane Bull firing a rebound off a shot from defenseman Tyler Orban at 1:02 of the first.

Karlenzig was strong for the remainder of the first, stopping the other eight shots on goal he faced.

Corpus Christi goaltender Jeremy Forman also had a solid first period, stopping seven Pilots shots on goal. Topeka had several quality chances but ended the period scoreless, heading into first intermission trailing 1-0.

After the final whistle of the first period sounded, both teams picked up minor penalties, with the Pilots sending two to the box to give the IceRays a power play to start the second.

Shane Bull then netted his second goal for the IceRays at the 4:38 mark, following a miscue by Karlenzig as he unsuccessfully attempted to clear the zone.

Momentum began to shift midway through the second period. Forward Shane Hathaway fired a shot from the left wing through Forman’s five-hole, cutting the deficit in half at 12:34.

The Pilots’ energy picked up with the goal, and they began to develop more scoring chances.

Karlenzig made a big save late in the frame, sprawling out to make a diving stop with just seconds to go to preserve the one-goal deficit.

That led to a voracious start to the third period. With a screen in front of Forman, defenseman Jordan Gonzalez netted his first goal of the season with a seeing-eye shot beating him high stick-side.

With the score tied at 2, the Pilots continued to pile on the pressure before forward Alexander Oberg took a feed from forward Luke Suter and beat Forman stick-side at 6:12 to give Topeka its first lead of the season.

Topeka and Corpus Christi will be back in action again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Stormont Vail Events Center. Late skate will immediately follow Saturday’s game, with a $5 entry fee and $3 skate rental for the post-game festivities.