Coming off a disappointing performance against Garden Plain in a 35-19 loss, Cheney coach Shelby Wehrman knew things weren’t going to be any easier Friday night as Class 2A No. 2 Conway Springs came to town.

Conway hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2016 and had beaten Cheney 28-7 last year.

But the Cardinal clash turned in Cheney’s favor on the strength of a solid defensive effort. The biggest play was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Riley Petz just before halftime that gave Cheney a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Cardinals then came out and outscored Conway Springs 21-6 in the third quarter to take control for a 49-19 win, Cheney’s first in the series since 2015.

“The game was a lot closer than the score,” Wehrman said. “Our defense made several big stops in the red zone. ... I’m proud of the way our kids came back from a disappointing performance last week to play Conway Springs as tough as we did.”

Harrison Voth ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns and Petz added 122 yards rushing and two scores while Luke Wewe also ran for two touchdowns. Zac Block threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 3-of-3 passing.

Conway Springs got 319 total yards from Collin Koester but saw its 18-game regular-season winning streak end.

Conway Springs wasn’t the only Class 2A team to tumble as three of the top four teams in the rankings fell last Friday.

No. 1 and defending champion Phillipsburg gave up a score with just over a minute to play and fell to Class 1A No. 2 Plainville 21-14. No. 5 Riley County, last year’s 2A runner-up, couldn’t slow Kamble Haverkamp and Centralia, falling 54-32.

Hoisington takes over the No. 1 spot while Humboldt moves up from No. 4 to No. 2. Garden Plain and Silver Lake climb into the rankings at Nos. 3 and 4 while Phillipsburg drops from No. 1 to 5.

Class 6A also saw a bit of a shake up in the rankings as No. 4 Free State and No. 5 Blue Valley North both lost. Olathe North replaces Free State at No. 4 while Lawrence comes in at No. 5, improving to 2-0 with a rout of SM East after winning just one game in 2018.

No other class had a change with the top-five teams in 5A, 4A, 3A and both eight-man divisions winning.

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 2-0

Panthers rout Salina Central behind Adler’s big night

2. Aquinas (2) ... 2-0

Saints get 7 rushing TDs in romp past BV Southwest

3. Miege (3) ... 2-0

Stags double up Blue Valley West

4. Wichita Northwest (4) ... 2-0

Grizzlies drop 75 on rival Wichita East

5. Gardner-Edgerton (5) ... 2-0

Trailblazers roll past Olathe West

6. Topeka High (6) ... 2-0

Trojans avenge 2018 loss to Manhattan

7. Olathe North (9) ... 2-0

Eagles soar past SM North on Bruce’s 4 TDs

8. Carroll (10) ... 1-1

Golden Eagles bounce back from Northwest loss

9. Lawrence (NR) ... 2-0

Lions 2-0 after going 1-8 in 2018

10. DeSoto (NR) ... 2-0

Wildcat offense already in high gear

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 2-0

2. Gardner-Edgerton (2) ... 2-0

3. Topeka High (3) ... 2-0

4. Olathe North (NR) ... 2-0

5. Lawrence (NR) ... 2-0

Others — Blue Valley North 0-2, Dodge City 2-0, Free State 1-1, Junction City 2-0, Manhattan 1-1, SM Northwest 2-0, Wichita West 2-0.

Notes — To say last year was a disappointment for Lawrence is an understatement. The Lions went just 1-8 in Steve Rampy’s first year, all but one of the losses by at least 15 points. Lawrence is coming back strong this season, opening the season with a solid 31-21 win over Olathe South and following it with a 30-7 romp of Shawnee MIssion East. Devin Neal ran for 168 yards and two TDs.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 2-0

2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 2-0

3. Carroll (3) ... 1-1

4. DeSoto (4) ... 2-0

5. Maize (5) ... 2-0

Others — Eisenhower 1-0, Emporia 2-0, Great Bend 2-0, KC Schlagle 1-0, Liberal 2-0, Maize South 2-0, Mill Valley 1-1.

Notes — Losing the likes of two-time All-State running back Breece Hall, fellow 1,000-yard rusher Roy Johnson and some key receivers, some might have wondered if Wichita Northwest would continue its high-scoring ways in 2019. After edging Carroll in the opener, the Grizzlies exploded for 75 points against Wichita East, including 61 in the first half. Reagan Jones threw three TD passes and Jamar Martin added three rushing TDs.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 2-0

2. Goddard (2) ... 2-0

3. McPherson (3) ... 2-0

4. Paola (4) ... 2-0

5. Pittsburg (5) ... 2-0

Others — Andover Central 2-0, Buhler 2-0, Fort Scott 1-1, KC Piper 2-0, Spring Hill 2-0, Tonganoxie 2-0.

Notes — For years the powers that be in the Frontier League were Paola and Louisburg. And Paola might still be the team to beat in the league again this year. But Spring Hill and Tonganoxie have thrown their hats into the mix as contenders. Both are off to 2-0 starts and each has beaten Louisburg with Tonganoxie routing the Wildcats 42-6 on Friday on the strength of five rushing TDs overall.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Sabetha (1) ... 2-0

2. Andale (2) ... 2-0

3. Marysville (3) ... 2-0

4. Scott City (4) ... 2-0

5. Hayden (5) ... 2-0

Others — Clearwater 2-0, Colby 2-0, Columbus 2-0, Frontenac 2-0, Galena 2-0, Halstead 2-0, Hesston 2-0, Jefferson West 2-0, Prairie View 2-0, Wamego 2-0, Wellsville 2-0, Wichita Collegiate 2-0.

Notes — Scott City hasn’t hit its stride yet offensively, scoring just 14 points in each of its first two games. But the Beavers have been rock solid defensively, shutting out Hugoton in the opener and holding Holcomb to three points last Friday. The Beavers aren’t the only stingy defense in the top five as Sabetha, Andale and Hayden have each allowed just two TDs this year.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Hoisington (3) ... 2-0

2. Humboldt (4) ... 2-0

3. Garden Plain (NR) ... 2-0

4. Silver Lake (NR) ... 2-0

5. Phillipsburg (1) ... 1-1

Others — Belle Plaine 2-0, Cimarron 2-0, Conway Springs 1-1, Ellsworth 2-0, Hutchinson Trinity 2-0, Lakin 2-0, Maur Hill 2-0, Riley County 1-1, Rossville 1-1, Southeast-Saline 2-0.

Notes — Defending Class 2A champion Phillipsburg saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end as the Panthers fell 21-14 to Mid-Continent League rival and Class 1A No. 2 Plainville. The Cardinals scored the game-winner with 1:08 left in the game on a 15-yard run by Jordan Finnesy.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Smith Center (1) ... 2-0

2. Plainville (2) ... 2-0

3. Olpe (3) ... 2-0

4. Jackson Heights (4) ... 2-0

5. Sedgwick (5) ... 2-0

Others — Centralia 1-1, Ell-Saline 2-0, LaCrosse 2-0, Lyndon 2-0, Northern Heights 2-0, Oakley 2-0, Troy 1-1, Valley Heights 2-0.

Notes — Class 1A flexed its muscle against last year’s 2A title-game participants. In addition to Plainville’s win over Phillipsburg, Centralia bounced back from a season-opening loss to Rossville with a 54-32 win over Riley County, which was runner-up in 2A last year. Kamble Haverkamp ran for 217 yards and six touchdowns.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 2-0

2. Hodgeman County (2) ... 2-0

3. St. Francis (3) ... 2-0

4. South Central (4) ... 2-0

5. Madison (5) ... 2-0

Others — Bennington 2-0, Burlingame 2-0, Caldwell 2-0, Cedar Vale-Dexter 2-0, Clifton-Clyde 2-0, Lebo 2-0, Leoti 2-0, Maranatha 2-0, Ness City 2-0, Oswego 2-0, Solomon 2-0, South Gray 2-0, Victoria 2-0, West Elk 2-0.

Notes — South Central turned its highly anticipated showdown with Spearville into a blowout. Chade Snyder threw four touchdown passes and ran for 111 yards and another score as the Timberwolves rolled 46-0. An even bigger test awaits this week as South Central takes on No. 2 Hodgeman County.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Team ... record

1. Hanover (1) ... 2-0

2. Osborne (2) ... 2-0

3. Axtell (3) ... 2-0

4. St. Paul (4) ... 2-0

5. Frankfort (5) ... 2-0

Others — Hutch Central Christian 2-0, Logan-Palco 2-0, Otis-Bison 1-1, Rock Hills 2-0, South Barber 1-1, Thunder Ridge 2-0.

Notes — A quick start propelled Osborne to a 54-22 win over Hoxie. Darrien Holloway and Mason Schurr each ran for three touchdowns with Holloway finishing with 157 yards.