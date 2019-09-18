Kansas, Kansas State and the other eight Big 12 men’s basketball programs can finally finalize their 2019-20 schedules.

With exhibition openers just over a month away, the Big 12 on Wednesday announced full conference slates for each of its 10 teams. The Jayhawks, who won 14 straight Big 12 regular-season championships from 2004-17, will be looking to ignite a new streak, while K-State and Texas Tech will defend their co-championship earned last season.

Here’s how the Big 12 schedule shakes out for the Jayhawks:

KU plays host to West Virginia at either 3 or 7 p.m. Jan. 4 (ESPN+) before traveling to Iowa State at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 (ESPN+). The Jayhawks then welcome Baylor at noon Jan. 11 (CBS), head to Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 (ESPN or ESPN2) and return home to face Texas at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 (ESPN or ESPN2).

The first installment of the Sunflower Showdown will take place at Allen Fieldhouse, with the Jayhawks and in-state rival K-State clashing at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU). After a Big Monday road contest against Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 (ESPN), KU returns home for back-to-back games, first against Texas Tech at either 3 or 5 p.m. Feb. 1 (ESPN or ESPN2) followed by a Big Monday against Texas at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 (ESPN).

An early tip awaits KU when it visits TCU for an 11 a.m. Feb. 8 tilt (ESPN or ESPN2), which will be followed by a trip to West Virginia at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 (ESPN+). Up next is a home game against Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 (ESPN or ESPN2), a Big Monday home matchup against Iowa State at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 (ESPN), a trek to Baylor for an 11 a.m. Feb. 22 contest (ESPN or ESPN2) and another Big Monday against Oklahoma State, this time a home contest at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 (ESPN).

The Jayhawks’ conference schedule concludes with Sunflower Showdown finale at Kansas State at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29 (CBS), a home contest against TCU at 7 p.m. March 4 (ESPN+) and a trip to Lubbock, Texas, to battle Texas Tech at 1 p.m. March 7 (ESPN or ESPN2).

Here’s where the Wildcats’ Big 12 schedule will take them:

Bruce Weber’s squad opens with a trip to Oklahoma for a Jan. 4 contest (ESPN+, tipoff to-be-determined). That league debut will be followed by a home date against TCU at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU) and another to-be-announced tipoff at Texas on Jan. 11 (Longhorn Network). The Wildcats will then welcome fellow defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech for a 7 p.m. Jan. 14 contest (ESPN+).

K-State plays host to West Virginia at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 (ESPNU), and after the first Sunflower Showdown at KU, the Wildcats welcome Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 (ESPN+), visit West Virginia at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU), return home to play Baylor at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 (ESPN2) and head to Ames, Iowa, to play Iowa State at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 (ESPN2).

After returning to Manhattan to play Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Wildcats leave for back-to-back conference road contests, first versus TCU at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 (ESPN+) before a rematch against Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 (ESPN2 or ESPNU). From there, K-State plays host to Texas at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 (CBS), travels to Baylor at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 (ESPN+), welcomes KU for the rivalry's rematch, then wraps its conference slate on the road against Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. March 4 (ESPN2 or ESPNU) and at home against Iowa State at 3 p.m. March 7 (ESPN+).

The Big 12 Tournament will take place March 11-14 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.