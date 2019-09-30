For three games, the Broncos were a team that didn't know how to start.

Sunday against Jacksonville, a quick start on offense was erased by a second-half collapse, leading to a 26-24 loss on Josh Lambo's 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The Broncos led 17-3 late in the first half.

The Broncos are 0-4 for only the fourth time in franchise history and their eight-game losing streak (dating back to last year) is tied for the second-longest.

The Jaguars moved 60 yards on eight plays during their winning drive. Running back Leonard Fournette rushed 29 times for 225 yards and rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was 19-of-33 passing for 213 yards.

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was 22-of-38 passing for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Having allowed 20 unanswered points, the Broncos started at their 25 with 2:54 remaining (no timeouts), trailing 23-17.

Flacco completed passes of 16 (Emmanuel Sanders) and 27 (Courtland Sutton) yards to move to the Jaguars' 32 at the two-minute warning. With 1:38 remaining, Sanders' 27-yard catch moved the Broncos to the Jaguars' 8.

On the next play, a quick slant, Sutton caught his second touchdown pass of the game, this one with 1:32 remaining.

The Jaguars' final drive was kick-started by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Von Miller (who earlier had two sacks to give him 100 for his career) with 1:18 remaining. On the next play, Minshew found Dede Westbrook, working against reserve defensive back Duke Dawson, down the left sideline for 32 yards to the Broncos' 27.

Down 17-3, the Jaguars used a Flacco interception to gain possession leading to a field goal late in the first half and, after getting possession to open the second half, marched 75 yards on 16 plays to make it 17-13 on Minshew's 7-yard touchdown pass to running back Ryquell Armstead.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb's penalty turned a third-and-18 into an automatic first down. Minshew scrambled for 8.39 seconds to convert a third-and-14 (19 yards to Keelan Cole) and a third-and-4 (Minshew had 7.47 seconds and dodged at least three Broncos defenders before throwing the touchdown).

The Jaguars' drive time of 10 minutes, 24 seconds, was the longest against the Broncos' defense this year.

The Broncos offense responded with a three-and-out and the Jaguars went right back to work. This time, it was quicker. Fournette gained 81 yards to open the drive. Three plays later, Minshew faked passes to the left and right flats before throwing an 18-yard touchdown to tight end James O'Shaughnessy.

Just like that, the Jaguars had their first lead of the game (20-17 with 1:10 left in the third quarter).

The Jaguars outgained the Broncos 195-8 in the third quarter.

Taking over at their 6-yard line with 9:54 remaining, the Jaguars got a 26-yard run by Fournette, a 17-yard rush by Armstread and two third-down conversion throws by Minshew to move into Broncos territory and get a 34-yard Lambo field goal with 2:54 remaining (23-17 Jaguars).

The Broncos scored first thanks to two big plays on their second possession.

Phillip Lindsay's 28-yard run (his longest of the season) started the drive. On the next play, Flacco had to double-pump before throwing a short screen pass to tight end Noah Fant, who used downfield blocks by left guard Dalton Risner and center Connor McGovern to score a 25-yard touchdown.

It was the Broncos' initial first-quarter touchdown of the year and Fant's first score.

The Jaguars used Fournette (a 19-yard catch and three rushes totaling 14 yards) to move into Broncos territory. They moved into the red zone on Minshew's 24-yard pass to DJ Chark. But the Broncos defense forced a Lambo 25-yard field goal thanks to a pass break-up in the end zone by safeties Justin Simmons and Will Parks and a pass "stuff" (gain of 1 yard) by inside linebacker Todd Davis.

The Broncos took a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter on a six-play, 64-yard drive. On third-and-7, Royce Freeman turned a short pass into a 15-yard gain. Two plays later, Sanders won his matchup on an out-breaking route (39 yards). On the next play, Sutton caught a 7-yard touchdown.

The lead stretched to 14 points with 4:56 left in the first half on Brandon McManus' 33-yard field goal. The Broncos reached the Jaguars' 11, but went backward on Flacco's intentional grounding penalty.

After a Jaguars three-and-out, the Broncos again crossed midfield thanks to DaeSean Hamilton's seven-yard catch plus a 15-yard facemask penalty on Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack. But on first down from the 33, Flacco overthrew Sanders and was intercepted by safety Ronnie Harrison.

Harrison's 31-yard return set up Lambo's 40-yard field goal to make it 17-6 Broncos at halftime. Chubb drew a penalty on left tackle Cam Robinson that negated an 18-yard touchdown catch by Conley.

The Broncos outgained Jacksonville 256-115 in the first half.