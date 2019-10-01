Each week, Best of Kansas Preps will shine a spotlight on top performances across the state in every sport. Have an athlete that had a big week, hit a milestone, set a school record or keyed a huge victory? Send information and picture to Brent Maycock at bmaycock@cjonline.com each Sunday for consideration.

CROSS COUNTRY

CALEB EILERT, BELOIT-ST. JOHN'S: Eilert captured his third title of the season on Saturday and it was arguably the biggest of his career as he topped a field of 311 runners to win the Boys Blue race at the Rim Rock Invitational. Posting a career-best time of 16 minutes, 28.3 seconds, Eilert out-dueled Girard's Cormick Logue down the stretch in a tremendous battle for the title, winning by .6 seconds. Runner-up at the Class 1A state meet last year, Eilert has also won titles at Washington County and Smith Center this year and shaved 13 seconds off his previous career-best.

HOPE JACKSON, CARROLL: Jackson posted the fastest time in Kansas this year with her win in the Girls Gold race at the Rim Rock Invitational. Topping a field that included defending Class 6A champion Kate Schwartzkopf of Mill Valley and two-time Class 4A champion Taylor Briggs of Chapman, Jackson broke away from Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow, Okla. to win by 11 seconds in 18 minutes, 31.4 seconds. The sophomore took fourth at last year's Class 5A state meet as a freshman.

VOLLEYBALL

MYA MAXWELL, ELLINWOOD: Maxwell became Ellinwood's career leader in aces last week in helping the Eagles to an 8-2 week. With 47 aces this season, Maxwell has 187 in her career and has helped lead Ellinwood to a 20-4 mark and No. 7 ranking in Class 2A. Maxwell, a junior, helped lead the Eagles to the state tournament last year for the first time in 21 years. She also leads the team with 191 kills and is second in assists (180) and digs (167). She also holds the single-season ace record with 80 last year and is third in career assists with 1,196.

FOOTBALL

COLTON MCCARTY, CHEYLIN: McCarty, a junior quarterback, was a one-man wrecking machine in Cheylin's wild 71-61 win over Golden Plains. He logged 41 carries for 442 yards and six touchdowns and also completed 20 of 31 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had 10 tackles. In leading six-man Cheylin to a 4-0 start, McCarty has already rushed for 1,174 yards and 18 touchdowns and thrown for 547 yards and eight scores.

TYWAN MUTURI, KC WASHINGTON: With seven interceptions this season, Muturi ranks among the nation's leaders in that statistic. He has returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns, including a 75-yard pcik six in last week's 45-12 win over KC Sumner. Muturi also caught a pair of touchdown passes and leads Washington in receiving this year with the Wildcats off to a 3-1 start after winning just four games last year.

SOCCER

BEN PIVOVAR, KC CHRISTIAN: A first-team All-Class 4-1A selection last season, Pivovar is having a big senior season for the Panthers. Through 10 games, Pivovar has 16 goals, tallying seven last week alone in wins over KC Ward (3-2) and KC Piper (5-0) to help KC Christian even its record at 5-5. Last year, Pivovar scored 11 goals in helping the Panthers to a third-place finish at the Class 4-1A state tournament.