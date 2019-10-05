HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES

AXTELL 74, WETMORE 24

Axtell;30;30;14;X;—;74

Wetmore;12;6;6;X;—;24

Axtell — D. Buessing (5) 30 pass from Q. Buessing, 7 pass from Q. Buessing, 32 pass from Q. Buessing, 23 pass rom Detweiler, 6 pass from Detweiler, Detweiler (4) 3 pass from Q. Buessing, 8 pass from Q. Buessing, 18 run, 20 run, M. Buessing 20 pass from Q. Buessing. PAT — Detweiler 2 runs, E. Buessing pass from Detweiler, D. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing 3 runs.

Wetmore — McQueen (3) 54 run, 66 pass from Hackler, 2 pass from Hackler, Hackler 48 run.

BURLINGAME 64, VALLEY FALLS 14

Valley Falls;6;8;0;0;—;14

Burlingame;20;16;22;6;—;64

Valley Falls — Norris (2) 56 run, 71 kickoff return. PAT — Lockhart pass from Pickerell.

Burlingame — Kline (3) 42 run, 9 run, 43 run, Ledom (5) 2 run, 33 run, 5 run, 16 pass from Kline, 2 run, Robison 31 pass from Kline. PAT — Kline run, Middleton 2 runs, Ledom 2 runs.

CENTRALIA 46, TROY 12

Centralia;8;14;8;16;—;46

Troy;0;6;6;0;—;12

Centralia — Haverkamp (3) 64 run, 60 run, 65 run, Feldkamp (3) 37 pass from Haverkamp, 43 run, 1 run.

Troy — Shellenberger (2) 24 pass from Jasper, 5 pass from Jasper.

CENTRE 46, WAVERLY 0

Centre;14;32;X;X;—;46

Waverly;0;0;X;X;—;0

Centre — Smith (3) 5 run, 17 run, 30 run, Riffel 3 run, Svoboda 3 run, Hudson 15 pass from Smith, Team safety. PAT — Riffel 3 runs, Smith run.

CLAY CENTER 44, SMOKY VALLEY 30

Clay Center;0;20;8;16;—;44

Smoky Valley;8;6;0;16;—;30

Clay Center — Ferguson (2) 13 run, 57 run, Frederick (2) 23 run, 37 run, Musselman 16 pass from Glavan, Mullin 3 run. PAT — Glavan 3 runs, Humphrey run.

Smoky Valley — Wilson (2) 1 run, 5 pass from Lucas, Kennedy (2) 7 run, 4 run. PAT — Lysell-Stewart pass from Lucas, Bengston pass from Lucas, Peters pass from Lucas.

FRANKFORT 54, BV-RANDOLPH 0

Frankfort;30;24;X;X;—;54

BV-Randolph;0;0;X;X;—;0

Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (5) 18 run, 1 run, 1 run, 70 run, 2 run, Cornelison 31 run, Armstrong 31 run. PAT — Bussmann 2 passes from Cornelison, Bussmann 2 runs, G. Dalinghaus run, C. Dalinghaus run.

GOESSEL 48, HERINGTON 0

Herington;0;0;0;X;—;0

Goessel;20;22;6;X;—;48

Goessel — Wiens (3) 21 run, 46 run, 9 run, Funk (2) 22 run, 9 run, Hagewood (2) 3 run, 39 fumble return. PAT — Hagewood run, Lindeman run, Wiens run.

HOLTON 39, ROYAL VALLEY 14

Holton;13;14;9;3;—;39

Royal Valley;0;6;0;8;—;14

Holton — Fletcher (2) 30 run, 60 run, Gilliland 30 pass from Fletcher, Purcell 15 run, Tannahill blocked punt recovery; Ruiz 2 field goals. PAT — Ruiz 3 kicks.

Royal Valley — Ruddy 3 run, Cumpton 1 run. PAT — Run.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 26, VALLEY HEIGHTS 12

Valley Heights;6;0;0;6;—;12

Jackson Heights;7;7;0;12;—;26

Valley Heights — Haines 14 pass from Beardsley, Beardsley 2 run.

Jackson Heights — Thompson 1 run, Bosley (2) 30 run, 66 run, Williams 44 run. PAT — Williams 2 kicks.

MADISON 50, LEBO 0

Madison;16;20;14;X;—;50

Lebo;0;0;0;0;—;0

Madison — Wolgram 5 run, Engle (2) 36 run, 6 run, Fife (4) 44 run, 3 run, 2 run, 29 run. PAT — Wolgram run, Engle run, Rayburn pass from Wolgram, Rayburn run.

MDCV 54, RURAL VISTA 7

Rural Vista;0;7;0;X;—;7

MdCV;16;32;6;—;54

Rural Vista — Thomas 80 kickoff return. PAT — Brito kick.

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lacey (4) 1 run, 63 run, 65 run, 65 run, Baker 47 run, Vanderpool (2) 9 pass from Lacey, 23 pass from Lacey. PAT — Lacey run, Lacey pass from Vanderpool, Baker pass from Lacey, Baker pass from Vanderpool, Vanderpool 2 runs.

MARANATHA 58, CHASE COUNTY 48

Maranatha;22;8;14;14;—;58

Chase County;8;6;20;14;—;48

Maranatha — Wiley (3) 15 run, 1 run, 11 pass from Burdette, West (4) 65 kickoff return, 5 pass from Burdette, 26 pass from Burdette, 1 pass from Burdette, Utech 41 pass from West. PAT — West 2 runs, Burdette run, Utech run, Wiley run.

Chase County — Rogers (4) 1 run, 3 pass from C. Budke, 2 run, 1 run, C. Budke (2) 45 run, 4 pass from M. Budke. PAT — Holloway run, C. Budke 2 runs.

MARYSVILLE 20, WAMEGO 17

Marysville;0;14;0;6;—;20

Wamego;14;0;3;0;—;17

Marysville — Slupianek (2) 3 run, 6 run, Hornbeak 30 run. PAT — Run.

Wamego — 12 fumble return, Sackrider 5 run, Sucena 32 field goal. PAT — Sucena 2 kicks.

OSAGE CITY 23, OSKALOOSA 14

Osage City;6;7;8;2;—;23

Oskaloosa;6;8;0;0;—;14

Osage City — Neary 22 pass from Boss, Littrell 24 run, Boss 6 run, Team safety. PAT — Kirkpatrick kick, Crawford pass from Boss.

Oskalooa — King 46 run, Hamm 19 pass from Perry. PAT — Hamm pass from Perry.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 33, SANTA FE TRAIL 21

Santa Fe Trail;0;15;0;6;—;21

Perry-Lecompton;0;6;0;27;—;33

Santa Fe Trail — Berckefeldt (2) 1 run, 1 run, Schallock 78 kickoff return. PAT — Buessing kick, Weekley pass from Berckefeldt.

Perry-Lecompton — Welch (3) 9 run, 47 run, 13 run, Roush 32 run, Quinlan interception return. PAT — Besler run, Gonzalez kick.

RILEY COUNTY 30, MISSION VALLEY 7

Mission Valley;0;7;0;0;—;7

Riley County;0;0;14;16;—;30

MIssion Valley — Phillips 39 run. PAT — Rubio kick.

Riley County — Barnes (3) 5 run, 9 run, 4 run, Brokenicky 41 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — Barnes run, G. Harmison run, Brokenicky.

RIVERSIDE 51, ATCHISON COUNTY 12

Riverside;24;14;13;0;—;51

Atchison County;0;6;0;6;—;12

Riverside — Hayes 8 pass from Davis, Webb 69 pass from Davis, Dittemore (2) 8 pass from Davis, 45 pass from Davis, Libel (2) 15 pass from Davis, 29 pass from Davis, Barron 25 run. PAT — Barron 2 runs, Dittemore pass from Davis, Wendt 2 run.

Atchison County — Smith (2) 69 run, 12 run.

ROCK CREEK 14, CHAPMAN 0

Chapman;0;0;0;0;—;0

Rock Creek;14;0;0;0;—;14

Rock Creek — Killingsworth 1 run, Forge 15 run. PAT — Forge run.

SABETHA 53, HIAWATHA 0

Hiawatha;0;0;0;0;—;0

Sabetha;14;13;20;6;—;53

Sabetha — Garber (2) 1 run, 3 run, Gugelman (3) 12 run, 1 run, 35 run, Schmelzle 3 pass from Garber, Duncan 23 run, Dillon 11 run. PAT — Krauss 5 kicks.

SILVER LAKE 48, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 0

Central Heights;0;0;0;0;—;0

Silver Lake;21;20;7;0;—;48

Silver Lake — Boyden (2) 20 pass from Hay, 22 pass from Hay, Hay (2) 57 run, 27 run, Kaniper (2) 19 run, 75 kickoff return, Remer 22 fumble return. PAT — Matzke 6 kicks.

ST. MARYS 28, COUNCIL GROVE 13

Council Grove;7;0;6;0;—;13

St. Marys;6;15;7;0;—;28

Council Grove — Bieling 5 run, 1 run. PAT — Maxson kick.

St. Marys —Ewing 19 pass from C. Hurla, Holz (2) 61 run, 44 pass from C. Hurla, Brase 1 run. PAT — Moylan pass from C. Hurla, King 2 kicks.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CITY

Hayden 13, Jefferson West 6

Junction City 76, Highland Park 8

Shawnee Heights 35, KC Washington 21

Topeka High 56, Seaman 7

Washburn Rural 49, Topeka West 7

AREA

Anderson County 35, Girard 28

Atchison 14, KC Wyandotte 0

Axtell 74, Wetmore 24

Beloit 46, Goodland 12

Beloit-St. John’s 40, Pike Valley 14

Bonner Springs 50, Ottawa 0

Burlingame 64, Valley Falls 14

Centralia 46, Troy 12

Centre 46, Waverly 0

Clay Center 44, Smoky Valley 30

Clifton-Clyde 28, Victoria 14

Colby 21, Concordia 14

Colony-Crest 26, Marmaton Valley 2

Colgan 26, Abilene 0

Doniphan West 1, Linn 0 (forfeit)

Frankfort 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 0

Free State 48, Sedalia-Smith Cotton, Mo. 6

Goessel 48, Herington 0

Hanover 56, Onaga 6

Hartford 36, Wakefield 32

Hillsboro 34, Wabaunsee 0

Holton 39, Royal Valley 14

Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12

Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 20

Lyndon 34, Northern Heights 24

Madison 50, Lebo 0

Manhattan 35, Emporia 12

Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Rural Vista 7

Maranatha 58, Chase County 48

Marysville 20, Wamego 17

Maur Hill 61, Horton 0

Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0

Olpe 67, Uniontown 0

Osage City 23, Oskaloosa 14

Perry-Lecompton 33, Santa Fe Trail 21

Prairie View 22, Burlington 6

Riley County 30, MIssion Valley 7

Riverside 51, Atchison County 12

Rock Creek 14, Chapman 0

Rossville at Southeast-Saline, ppd. to Sat.

Sabetha 52, Hiawatha 0

Salina Central 47, Campus 0

Silver Lake 48, Central Heights 0

Southern Coffey 48, Chetopa 0

St. Marys 28, Council Grove 13

Tonganoxie 21, KC Piper 12

Washington County 50, Lincoln 6

Wellsville 48, KC Ward 6

West Franklin 28, McLouth 6

STATE

Andale 78, Wichita Trinity 0

Andover 12, Valley Center 7

Appleton City, Mo. 90, Pleasanton 62

Aquinas 35, Blue Valley West 21

Argonia-Attica 48, Udall 28

Basehor-Linwood 49, KC Turner 8

Belle Plaine 45, Neodesha 6

Bennington 48, Solomon 0

Bluestem 32, Yates Center 21

Blue Valley 44, Blue Valley Northwest 18

Bucklin 76, Fairfield 0

Caldwell 58, Oxford 30

Canton-Galva 56, Peabody 0

Carroll 28, Great Bend 14

Cedar Vale-Dexter 36, Sedan 28

Central-Burden 54, Flinthills 20

Central Plains 48, St. John 0

Chanute 21, Independence 14

Cheney 46, Wichita Collegiate 21

Cheylin 68, Tribune 20

Cimarron 36, Sterling 14

Circle 25, El Dorado 12

Clearwater 41, Haven 6

Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0

Conway Springs 64, Wichita Independent 8

Deerfield 33, Rolla 27

Derby 55, Salina South 7

DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 0

Dodge City 35, Wichita West 14

Eisenhower 19, Arkansas City 0

Elkhart 50, Meade 44

Ell-Saline 14, Inman 0

Ellis 42, Syracuse 6

Eureka 35, Douglass 8

Fredonia 29, Cherryvale 22

Frontenac 42, Parsons 13

Galena 38, Caney Valley 30 2 OT

Garden City 29, Liberal 12

Garden Plain 48, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Gardner-Edgerton 51, Olathe Northwest 7

Golden Plains 40, Natoma 33

Halstead 46, Hesston 6

Hays 45, Wichita South 20

Hill City 42, Stockton 14

Hodgeman County 46, South Gray 13

Hoisington 49, Ellsworth 7

Humboldt 64, Erie 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 0

Ingalls 66, Stafford 20

Iola 32, Osawatomie 15

KC Schlagle 12, KC Harmon 6

KC Sumner 52, KC Northeast, Mo. 7

Labette County 26, Fort Scott 20

LaCrosse 34, Sacred Heart 6

Lakeside 46, Southern Cloud 0

Lakin 30, Southwestern Heights 6

Lansing 28, Leavenworth 20

Larned 32, Holcomb 21

Leoti 60, WaKeeney 28

Little River 58, Pratt-Skyline 8

Louisburg 17, Eudora 7

Lyons 12, Ellinwood 7

Macksville 48, Moundridge 14

Maize 42, Goddard 0

Maize South 24, Andover Central 17

McPherson 21, Buhler 14

Miege 34, Rockhurst, Mo. 7

Mill Valley 38, Blue Valley North 7

Moscow 44, Ashland 27

Mulvane 47, Coffeyville 12

Ness City 46, Kinsley 0

Newton 24, Hutchinson 21

Nickerson 14, Hugoton 12

Northern Valley 42, Wilson 32

Norton 13, Minneapolis 12

Oberlin 50, Atwood 0

Olathe East 48, SM North 8

Olathe North 41, Olathe South 21 (Thurs.)

Olathe West 32, SM West 15

Osborne 48, Logan-Palco 0

Oswego 54, West Elk 50

Paola 56, Baldwin 0

Pawnee Heights 1, Fowler 0 (forfeit)

Phillipsburg 21, TMP-Marian 7

Pittsburg 42, Ulysses 3

Plainville 34, Republic County 22

Pratt 21, Kingman 19

Quinter 48, Sharon Springs 0

Remington at Chaparral, late

Riverton 48, Northeast-Arma 18

Rock Hills 68, Tescott 0

Rose Hill 35, Wellington 0

Satanta 62, Chase 12

Scott City 41, Russell 0

Sedgwick 49, Marion 0

SM East 14, SM South 6

Smith Center 52, Oakley 0

South Barber 64, Norwich 6

South Central 48, Medicine Lodge 0

South Haven 52, Burrton 6

Southeast-Cherokee 44, Jayhawk-Linn 24

Spearville 46, Kiowa County 16

St. Francis 30, Hoxie 28

St. James Academy 35, Blue Valley Southwest 7

St. Paul 76, Altoona-Midway 14

Stanton County 22, Sublette 20

Thunder Ridge 34, Sylvan-Lucas 30

Triplains-Brewster 66, Dighton 26

Weskan 49, Cunningham 26

Wheatland-Grinnell 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)

Wichita East 28, Wichita North 6

Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Southeast 24 (Thurs.)

Wichita Northwest 45, Kapaun 0

Winfield 25, Augusta 7