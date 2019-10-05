HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES
AXTELL 74, WETMORE 24
Axtell;30;30;14;X;—;74
Wetmore;12;6;6;X;—;24
Axtell — D. Buessing (5) 30 pass from Q. Buessing, 7 pass from Q. Buessing, 32 pass from Q. Buessing, 23 pass rom Detweiler, 6 pass from Detweiler, Detweiler (4) 3 pass from Q. Buessing, 8 pass from Q. Buessing, 18 run, 20 run, M. Buessing 20 pass from Q. Buessing. PAT — Detweiler 2 runs, E. Buessing pass from Detweiler, D. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing 3 runs.
Wetmore — McQueen (3) 54 run, 66 pass from Hackler, 2 pass from Hackler, Hackler 48 run.
BURLINGAME 64, VALLEY FALLS 14
Valley Falls;6;8;0;0;—;14
Burlingame;20;16;22;6;—;64
Valley Falls — Norris (2) 56 run, 71 kickoff return. PAT — Lockhart pass from Pickerell.
Burlingame — Kline (3) 42 run, 9 run, 43 run, Ledom (5) 2 run, 33 run, 5 run, 16 pass from Kline, 2 run, Robison 31 pass from Kline. PAT — Kline run, Middleton 2 runs, Ledom 2 runs.
CENTRALIA 46, TROY 12
Centralia;8;14;8;16;—;46
Troy;0;6;6;0;—;12
Centralia — Haverkamp (3) 64 run, 60 run, 65 run, Feldkamp (3) 37 pass from Haverkamp, 43 run, 1 run.
Troy — Shellenberger (2) 24 pass from Jasper, 5 pass from Jasper.
CENTRE 46, WAVERLY 0
Centre;14;32;X;X;—;46
Waverly;0;0;X;X;—;0
Centre — Smith (3) 5 run, 17 run, 30 run, Riffel 3 run, Svoboda 3 run, Hudson 15 pass from Smith, Team safety. PAT — Riffel 3 runs, Smith run.
CLAY CENTER 44, SMOKY VALLEY 30
Clay Center;0;20;8;16;—;44
Smoky Valley;8;6;0;16;—;30
Clay Center — Ferguson (2) 13 run, 57 run, Frederick (2) 23 run, 37 run, Musselman 16 pass from Glavan, Mullin 3 run. PAT — Glavan 3 runs, Humphrey run.
Smoky Valley — Wilson (2) 1 run, 5 pass from Lucas, Kennedy (2) 7 run, 4 run. PAT — Lysell-Stewart pass from Lucas, Bengston pass from Lucas, Peters pass from Lucas.
FRANKFORT 54, BV-RANDOLPH 0
Frankfort;30;24;X;X;—;54
BV-Randolph;0;0;X;X;—;0
Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (5) 18 run, 1 run, 1 run, 70 run, 2 run, Cornelison 31 run, Armstrong 31 run. PAT — Bussmann 2 passes from Cornelison, Bussmann 2 runs, G. Dalinghaus run, C. Dalinghaus run.
GOESSEL 48, HERINGTON 0
Herington;0;0;0;X;—;0
Goessel;20;22;6;X;—;48
Goessel — Wiens (3) 21 run, 46 run, 9 run, Funk (2) 22 run, 9 run, Hagewood (2) 3 run, 39 fumble return. PAT — Hagewood run, Lindeman run, Wiens run.
HOLTON 39, ROYAL VALLEY 14
Holton;13;14;9;3;—;39
Royal Valley;0;6;0;8;—;14
Holton — Fletcher (2) 30 run, 60 run, Gilliland 30 pass from Fletcher, Purcell 15 run, Tannahill blocked punt recovery; Ruiz 2 field goals. PAT — Ruiz 3 kicks.
Royal Valley — Ruddy 3 run, Cumpton 1 run. PAT — Run.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 26, VALLEY HEIGHTS 12
Valley Heights;6;0;0;6;—;12
Jackson Heights;7;7;0;12;—;26
Valley Heights — Haines 14 pass from Beardsley, Beardsley 2 run.
Jackson Heights — Thompson 1 run, Bosley (2) 30 run, 66 run, Williams 44 run. PAT — Williams 2 kicks.
MADISON 50, LEBO 0
Madison;16;20;14;X;—;50
Lebo;0;0;0;0;—;0
Madison — Wolgram 5 run, Engle (2) 36 run, 6 run, Fife (4) 44 run, 3 run, 2 run, 29 run. PAT — Wolgram run, Engle run, Rayburn pass from Wolgram, Rayburn run.
MDCV 54, RURAL VISTA 7
Rural Vista;0;7;0;X;—;7
MdCV;16;32;6;—;54
Rural Vista — Thomas 80 kickoff return. PAT — Brito kick.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lacey (4) 1 run, 63 run, 65 run, 65 run, Baker 47 run, Vanderpool (2) 9 pass from Lacey, 23 pass from Lacey. PAT — Lacey run, Lacey pass from Vanderpool, Baker pass from Lacey, Baker pass from Vanderpool, Vanderpool 2 runs.
MARANATHA 58, CHASE COUNTY 48
Maranatha;22;8;14;14;—;58
Chase County;8;6;20;14;—;48
Maranatha — Wiley (3) 15 run, 1 run, 11 pass from Burdette, West (4) 65 kickoff return, 5 pass from Burdette, 26 pass from Burdette, 1 pass from Burdette, Utech 41 pass from West. PAT — West 2 runs, Burdette run, Utech run, Wiley run.
Chase County — Rogers (4) 1 run, 3 pass from C. Budke, 2 run, 1 run, C. Budke (2) 45 run, 4 pass from M. Budke. PAT — Holloway run, C. Budke 2 runs.
MARYSVILLE 20, WAMEGO 17
Marysville;0;14;0;6;—;20
Wamego;14;0;3;0;—;17
Marysville — Slupianek (2) 3 run, 6 run, Hornbeak 30 run. PAT — Run.
Wamego — 12 fumble return, Sackrider 5 run, Sucena 32 field goal. PAT — Sucena 2 kicks.
OSAGE CITY 23, OSKALOOSA 14
Osage City;6;7;8;2;—;23
Oskaloosa;6;8;0;0;—;14
Osage City — Neary 22 pass from Boss, Littrell 24 run, Boss 6 run, Team safety. PAT — Kirkpatrick kick, Crawford pass from Boss.
Oskalooa — King 46 run, Hamm 19 pass from Perry. PAT — Hamm pass from Perry.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 33, SANTA FE TRAIL 21
Santa Fe Trail;0;15;0;6;—;21
Perry-Lecompton;0;6;0;27;—;33
Santa Fe Trail — Berckefeldt (2) 1 run, 1 run, Schallock 78 kickoff return. PAT — Buessing kick, Weekley pass from Berckefeldt.
Perry-Lecompton — Welch (3) 9 run, 47 run, 13 run, Roush 32 run, Quinlan interception return. PAT — Besler run, Gonzalez kick.
RILEY COUNTY 30, MISSION VALLEY 7
Mission Valley;0;7;0;0;—;7
Riley County;0;0;14;16;—;30
MIssion Valley — Phillips 39 run. PAT — Rubio kick.
Riley County — Barnes (3) 5 run, 9 run, 4 run, Brokenicky 41 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — Barnes run, G. Harmison run, Brokenicky.
RIVERSIDE 51, ATCHISON COUNTY 12
Riverside;24;14;13;0;—;51
Atchison County;0;6;0;6;—;12
Riverside — Hayes 8 pass from Davis, Webb 69 pass from Davis, Dittemore (2) 8 pass from Davis, 45 pass from Davis, Libel (2) 15 pass from Davis, 29 pass from Davis, Barron 25 run. PAT — Barron 2 runs, Dittemore pass from Davis, Wendt 2 run.
Atchison County — Smith (2) 69 run, 12 run.
ROCK CREEK 14, CHAPMAN 0
Chapman;0;0;0;0;—;0
Rock Creek;14;0;0;0;—;14
Rock Creek — Killingsworth 1 run, Forge 15 run. PAT — Forge run.
SABETHA 53, HIAWATHA 0
Hiawatha;0;0;0;0;—;0
Sabetha;14;13;20;6;—;53
Sabetha — Garber (2) 1 run, 3 run, Gugelman (3) 12 run, 1 run, 35 run, Schmelzle 3 pass from Garber, Duncan 23 run, Dillon 11 run. PAT — Krauss 5 kicks.
SILVER LAKE 48, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 0
Central Heights;0;0;0;0;—;0
Silver Lake;21;20;7;0;—;48
Silver Lake — Boyden (2) 20 pass from Hay, 22 pass from Hay, Hay (2) 57 run, 27 run, Kaniper (2) 19 run, 75 kickoff return, Remer 22 fumble return. PAT — Matzke 6 kicks.
ST. MARYS 28, COUNCIL GROVE 13
Council Grove;7;0;6;0;—;13
St. Marys;6;15;7;0;—;28
Council Grove — Bieling 5 run, 1 run. PAT — Maxson kick.
St. Marys —Ewing 19 pass from C. Hurla, Holz (2) 61 run, 44 pass from C. Hurla, Brase 1 run. PAT — Moylan pass from C. Hurla, King 2 kicks.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CITY
Hayden 13, Jefferson West 6
Junction City 76, Highland Park 8
Shawnee Heights 35, KC Washington 21
Topeka High 56, Seaman 7
Washburn Rural 49, Topeka West 7
AREA
Anderson County 35, Girard 28
Atchison 14, KC Wyandotte 0
Axtell 74, Wetmore 24
Beloit 46, Goodland 12
Beloit-St. John’s 40, Pike Valley 14
Bonner Springs 50, Ottawa 0
Burlingame 64, Valley Falls 14
Centralia 46, Troy 12
Centre 46, Waverly 0
Clay Center 44, Smoky Valley 30
Clifton-Clyde 28, Victoria 14
Colby 21, Concordia 14
Colony-Crest 26, Marmaton Valley 2
Colgan 26, Abilene 0
Doniphan West 1, Linn 0 (forfeit)
Frankfort 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 0
Free State 48, Sedalia-Smith Cotton, Mo. 6
Goessel 48, Herington 0
Hanover 56, Onaga 6
Hartford 36, Wakefield 32
Hillsboro 34, Wabaunsee 0
Holton 39, Royal Valley 14
Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12
Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 20
Lyndon 34, Northern Heights 24
Madison 50, Lebo 0
Manhattan 35, Emporia 12
Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Rural Vista 7
Maranatha 58, Chase County 48
Marysville 20, Wamego 17
Maur Hill 61, Horton 0
Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0
Olpe 67, Uniontown 0
Osage City 23, Oskaloosa 14
Perry-Lecompton 33, Santa Fe Trail 21
Prairie View 22, Burlington 6
Riley County 30, MIssion Valley 7
Riverside 51, Atchison County 12
Rock Creek 14, Chapman 0
Rossville at Southeast-Saline, ppd. to Sat.
Sabetha 52, Hiawatha 0
Salina Central 47, Campus 0
Silver Lake 48, Central Heights 0
Southern Coffey 48, Chetopa 0
St. Marys 28, Council Grove 13
Tonganoxie 21, KC Piper 12
Washington County 50, Lincoln 6
Wellsville 48, KC Ward 6
West Franklin 28, McLouth 6
STATE
Andale 78, Wichita Trinity 0
Andover 12, Valley Center 7
Appleton City, Mo. 90, Pleasanton 62
Aquinas 35, Blue Valley West 21
Argonia-Attica 48, Udall 28
Basehor-Linwood 49, KC Turner 8
Belle Plaine 45, Neodesha 6
Bennington 48, Solomon 0
Bluestem 32, Yates Center 21
Blue Valley 44, Blue Valley Northwest 18
Bucklin 76, Fairfield 0
Caldwell 58, Oxford 30
Canton-Galva 56, Peabody 0
Carroll 28, Great Bend 14
Cedar Vale-Dexter 36, Sedan 28
Central-Burden 54, Flinthills 20
Central Plains 48, St. John 0
Chanute 21, Independence 14
Cheney 46, Wichita Collegiate 21
Cheylin 68, Tribune 20
Cimarron 36, Sterling 14
Circle 25, El Dorado 12
Clearwater 41, Haven 6
Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0
Conway Springs 64, Wichita Independent 8
Deerfield 33, Rolla 27
Derby 55, Salina South 7
DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 0
Dodge City 35, Wichita West 14
Eisenhower 19, Arkansas City 0
Elkhart 50, Meade 44
Ell-Saline 14, Inman 0
Ellis 42, Syracuse 6
Eureka 35, Douglass 8
Fredonia 29, Cherryvale 22
Frontenac 42, Parsons 13
Galena 38, Caney Valley 30 2 OT
Garden City 29, Liberal 12
Garden Plain 48, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Gardner-Edgerton 51, Olathe Northwest 7
Golden Plains 40, Natoma 33
Halstead 46, Hesston 6
Hays 45, Wichita South 20
Hill City 42, Stockton 14
Hodgeman County 46, South Gray 13
Hoisington 49, Ellsworth 7
Humboldt 64, Erie 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 0
Ingalls 66, Stafford 20
Iola 32, Osawatomie 15
KC Schlagle 12, KC Harmon 6
KC Sumner 52, KC Northeast, Mo. 7
Labette County 26, Fort Scott 20
LaCrosse 34, Sacred Heart 6
Lakeside 46, Southern Cloud 0
Lakin 30, Southwestern Heights 6
Lansing 28, Leavenworth 20
Larned 32, Holcomb 21
Leoti 60, WaKeeney 28
Little River 58, Pratt-Skyline 8
Louisburg 17, Eudora 7
Lyons 12, Ellinwood 7
Macksville 48, Moundridge 14
Maize 42, Goddard 0
Maize South 24, Andover Central 17
McPherson 21, Buhler 14
Miege 34, Rockhurst, Mo. 7
Mill Valley 38, Blue Valley North 7
Moscow 44, Ashland 27
Mulvane 47, Coffeyville 12
Ness City 46, Kinsley 0
Newton 24, Hutchinson 21
Nickerson 14, Hugoton 12
Northern Valley 42, Wilson 32
Norton 13, Minneapolis 12
Oberlin 50, Atwood 0
Olathe East 48, SM North 8
Olathe North 41, Olathe South 21 (Thurs.)
Olathe West 32, SM West 15
Osborne 48, Logan-Palco 0
Oswego 54, West Elk 50
Paola 56, Baldwin 0
Pawnee Heights 1, Fowler 0 (forfeit)
Phillipsburg 21, TMP-Marian 7
Pittsburg 42, Ulysses 3
Plainville 34, Republic County 22
Pratt 21, Kingman 19
Quinter 48, Sharon Springs 0
Remington at Chaparral, late
Riverton 48, Northeast-Arma 18
Rock Hills 68, Tescott 0
Rose Hill 35, Wellington 0
Satanta 62, Chase 12
Scott City 41, Russell 0
Sedgwick 49, Marion 0
SM East 14, SM South 6
Smith Center 52, Oakley 0
South Barber 64, Norwich 6
South Central 48, Medicine Lodge 0
South Haven 52, Burrton 6
Southeast-Cherokee 44, Jayhawk-Linn 24
Spearville 46, Kiowa County 16
St. Francis 30, Hoxie 28
St. James Academy 35, Blue Valley Southwest 7
St. Paul 76, Altoona-Midway 14
Stanton County 22, Sublette 20
Thunder Ridge 34, Sylvan-Lucas 30
Triplains-Brewster 66, Dighton 26
Weskan 49, Cunningham 26
Wheatland-Grinnell 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)
Wichita East 28, Wichita North 6
Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Southeast 24 (Thurs.)
Wichita Northwest 45, Kapaun 0
Winfield 25, Augusta 7