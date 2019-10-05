TECUMSEH — Late in the fourth quarter, Shawnee Heights quarterback Hunter Wohler took a snap from center, sprinted to his left, then cut to the right. As he pivoted to the middle of the field, Wohler saw nothing but the bright, synthetic grass on the Thunderbirds’ new turf.

The junior promptly sprinted 70 yards untouched for a touchdown, giving Heights (2-3) a little breathing room in a 35-21 win Friday against Kansas City-Washington on homecoming.

“Anytime I see the field open like that, I think I’m going to score,” said Wohler, who had 296 total yards while accounting for four touchdowns. “Coach stressed ball security on that play, and we really didn’t expect it to open up like that.”

The play, a counter-read, came at a critical time for the Thunderbirds, who led by one score after the Wildcats pulled within 28-21 with 3:36 left in the game. One play after Washington appeared to grab the momentum on a long touchdown pass, Wohler shifted it with a back-breaking run.

“Hunter made a great read on that play,” said Shawnee Heights coach Jason Swift. “We needed it, too. That was a big win for us against a very athletic, tough team.”

Wohler’s run was one of three big plays he had a hand in. The first came on a 61-yard scoring strike to Brayden Zirkle, knotting the score at 7-7 in the second quarter. The second came on the last play of the first half when he connected with Zirkle on a 39-yard bomb for a 21-7 advantage.

“We got exactly what we were looking for on that play,” Wohler said. “It was going to be a jump ball, and Brayden made a great catch.”

Zirkle, who shredded the Wildcats (3-2) for 150 yards on five receptions, found a crease in Washington’s secondary, leaped near the sideline to grab Wohler’s heave and somehow maintained his balance while grazing the pylon.

“Brayden was outstanding tonight,” Swift said. “We made a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball, but that was huge.”

Zirkle’s second touchdown capped a 21-point flurry in the second quarter after Washington scored first on a short run by Thomas Anderson. Heights countered with Zirkle’s long touchdowns and a 3-yard score from Antonio Ruiz.

Washington stayed in the game in large part because of its defense and special teams. The former picked off two passes, including one deep in Heights territory to set up the Wildcats’ first touchdown, while the latter broke loose for a 54-yard punt return moments before Anderson’s 3-yard run made the score 21-13.

Aside from Anderson’s 28-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, the Thunderbirds bottled up the Wildcats, who rushed for 34 yards on 30 carries and had 155 total yards on 54 plays.

“I was proud of our defense tonight,” Swift said. “Against a team this athletic, to only allow a couple of big plays, they played great.”

Wohler led the Thunderbirds with 192 yards on 9-of-16 passing and 104 yards rushing on 12 carries. Ruiz added 82 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

Cory Macon was 9 of 18 for 121 yards for Washington, while Anderson had 41 yards rushing and 25 receiving.

Heights rededicated its football field before the game. The new synthetic turf was installed before the season began.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35, KC WASHINGTON 21

Washington (3-2);0;7;6;8;—;21

Shawnee Heights (2-3);0;21;7;7;—;35

KCW — Anderson 3 run (Roberson kick)

SH — Zirkle 61 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

SH — Ruiz 3 run (Salamanca kick)

SH — Zirkle 39 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

KCW — Anderson 3 run (Kick failed)

SH — Gardenhire 11 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

KCW — Anderson 28 pass from Macon (Anderson run)

SH — Wohler 70 run (Salamanca kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Washington: Anderson 14-41, Macon 8-25, Angelo 2-(-8), Jasper 4-(-11), Conway 2-(-13). Shawnee Heights: Wohler 12-104, Ruiz 21-82, Gardenhire 9-18, Jones 1-0.

RECEIVING —Washington: Kennon 3-54, Jasper 1-31, Anderson 2-25, Grayson 1-6, Angelo 2-5. Shawnee Heights: Zirkle 5-150, Richardson 2-16, Hicks 1-15, Gardenhire 1-11.

PASSING — Washington: Macon 9-18-0 121, Anderson 0-2-0. Shawnee Heights: Wohler 9-16-2 192.