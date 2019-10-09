Each week, Best of Kansas Preps will shine a spotlight on top performances across the state in every sport. Have an athlete that had a big week, hit a milestone, set a school record or keyed a huge victory? Send information and picture to Brent Maycock at bmaycock@cjonline.com each Sunday for consideration.

FOOTBALL

SCOTT GRIDER, HALSTEAD: In a huge Central Kansas League clash with fellow unbeaten Hesston, Grider carried the load and carried the Dragons to a 46-6 victory. Grider logged 30 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns as Halstead racked up 385 yards on the ground. The senior also had six tackles. On the season, Grider leads Halstead with 621 yards and 13 touchdowns and ranks second on the team in tackles to younger brother Doug with 40.

CROSS COUNTRY

RYAN KINNANE, ANDOVER: Fresh off a runner-up finish in the Boys' Gold Division at the Rim Rock Invitational, Kinnane cruised to the title at last Saturday's Newton Invitational. The Trojan senior finished in 16 minutes, 20.20 seconds to beat Wichita North's Michael Iyali, third in Class 6A last year, by 16 seconds. Fourth in Class 5A last year, Kinnane was the top Kansan finisher at Rim Rock, posting a time of 15:59.60 and he's finished first or second at every meet this season with three wins in five outings.

GOLF

RYLIE COOK, STANTON COUNTY: Last year's Class 3-2-1A state champion, Cook looks like a strong favorite to win a second straight crown this season. Cook has won all five of her tournaments this season, including last week's Stanton County Invitational where she shot a 2-under 70. In four of her five victories, Cook has shot 2 over or or better, including two straight under-par rounds, and her cumulative score for the year is even-par.

TENNIS

CLARA WHITAKER/REAGAN BOLESKI, KAPAUN: Whitaker and Boleski captured titles at the Greater Wichita Athletic League Championships last Saturday to conclude a remarkable regular season. Whitaker, the two-time reigning Class 5A singles champion, finished the regular season with a 30-1 overall record, including 23-1 in singles play with her only loss coming to Blue Valley Northwest's Alisa Prinyarux 8-6. Boleski teamed with Claudia Fury to win the No. 1 doubles crown and finished the season with a 10-0 doubles mark and 18-2 singles record with her only losses to Whitaker. The duo helped Kapaun to the team title as well.

VOLLEYBALL

REMI VARGAS, GARDEN CITY: After teammate Reagan Karlin surpassed the 1,000-kill mark in her career earlier this season, Vargas hit a milestone of her own in leading the Buffaloes to the title at the Maize Invitational — the first time Garden City has won that tournament. Vargas recorded her 2,000th career assist. Vargas has been the Buffaloes' primary setter on two straight Class 6A state tournament teams and has recorded 480 assists this year in helping Garden City to a 19-3 mark. She now has 2,264 career assists.

SYDNEY NILLES, DERBY: Nilles, a senior setter, helped lead Derby to the title at the Andover Invitational — the Panthers' first tournament title since winning the same tournament in 2011. Nilles earned a spot on the all-tournament team after having 137 assists, 30 kills and 56 digs. For the season she's recorded 563 assists, 100 kills, 149 digs and 42 blocks this year while serving at 92%.